Lord’s Mark Microbiotech announces its first Regional Referral Pathology Centre in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 5: Lord's Mark Microbiotech, one of the leading healthcare division of Lords Mark Industries Ltd., has recently launched its first Regional Referral Pathology Centre in Bengaluru. This facility represents the first extension beyond western India, serving as a critical hub for the state of Karnataka. The workforce at Lord's Mark Industries is continuously striving by contributing to the country's growth through innovations to “Make in India” meticulously over decades.

Lord's Mark Microbiotech is committed to maintaining a gold standard of accuracy in testing. With an in-house Research and Development (R&D) team dedicated to researching reagents and chemicals used in range of diagnostics that offers Thyroid Profile, Lipid Profile, Liver Profile, Kidney Profile, S. Electrolytes, Diabetes Profile, Magnesium, Ferritin, Cystatin C, Alfa-1-Microglobulin, Arthritis, СВС, Vitamin, C Reactive Protein (hsCRP), Cardiac Risk Marker, Homocysteine, Pancreas Profile, ANC Profile, Triple H, Triple Marker, Infertility Profile, PCOD Profile among others.

Commenting on the launch of the Bengaluru Regional Reference Pathology Laboratory, Mr. Subodh Gupta, CEO, Lord’s Mark Microbiotech, stated, “With the launch of Regional Referral Pathology centre, we aim to provide accessible and high-quality clinical diagnostics to every socio-economic group. With the expansion into Bengaluru, we are extending our commitment to delivering precise and reliable diagnostic services, particularly in regions where such offerings are often limited. Our focus remains on maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and efficiency, backed by a team of skilled professionals and state-of-the-art technology. This launch is a significant step in ensuring that quality healthcare is within reach for all.”

Lord’s Mark Microbiotech will keep offering its unique qualitative pathological investigation services across the State of Karnataka Districts to the Block level through its authorised phlebotomy centres. A saliva-based technology for genome testing facility through brand MyDNA, shall ensure the super specialized end-to-end Testing platforms to the Clinicians.

Lord’s Mark Microbiotech prioritizes quality and efficiency, with significant capital investments directed towards state-of-the-art equipment and skilled staffing to ensure the seamless operation of their centres. They utilize cutting-edge auto and semi-auto machines for tests, assuring both efficiency and precision. Recognizing the importance of swift results, patient reports have a turnaround time ranging from 6 to 48 hours, depending on the test type, facilitating faster medical decisions. To address complex cases, Lord's Mark Micro biotech is in the process of establishing centralized labs, focusing on advanced tests, including molecular and culture tests, handled by experts in the field.

Lord’s Mark Microbiotech ensures that they have all the necessary equipment for comprehensive testing in every Pathology Lab, with a team of trained and qualified staff to collect and process samples. Reports undergo rigorous quality checks by qualified managers, and the final stamp of approval comes from senior in house qualified Pathologists. This meticulous approach guarantees the accuracy and reliability of every report, with a focus on quick turnaround times.

Lord’s Mark Microbiotech is committed to remain cohesive in tandem to its stake holders and regulators ensuring extraordinary value approach to this niche segment.

