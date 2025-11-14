Lorenzini Apparels Surges Ahead: Double-Digit Growth in Q2 Fuels Expansion with New Jammu Store

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: Lorenzini Apparels Limited has demonstrated robust financial momentum in its latest quarterly results, with net sales soaring 86 per cent year-on-year to reach Rs 17.07 crore in Q2FY26, compared to Rs 9.19 crore in Q1FY26. The company’s profitability has also strengthened considerably, with Profit After Tax (PAT) climbing 48 per cent to Rs 1.42 crore in the same quarter. These impressive figures underscore the apparel manufacturer’s strong operational performance and market traction during the period.

The company’s half-yearly results further validate this growth trajectory, with H1FY26 reporting consolidated net sales of Rs 26.26 crore and a net profit of Rs 2.38 crore. Looking back at full-year FY25 performance, Lorenzini Apparels delivered net sales of Rs 63.42 crore, marking a 16 per cent increase year-over-year, while net profit grew 10 per cent to Rs 5.84 crore compared to FY24, reflecting consistent profitability expansion.

Capitalizing on its strong financial position, Lorenzini Apparels has announced the strategic expansion of its retail footprint with the opening of a new exclusive store in Janipur, Jammu, which became operational on September 8, 2025. This expansion aligns with the company’s growth strategy to strengthen its presence across key markets and enhance customer accessibility to its “Monteil” brand of ready-made garments.

The market has responded positively to these developments, with Lorenzini Apparels’ stock gaining 1.30 per cent to Rs 10.12 per share. Over the medium to long term, the stock has demonstrated exceptional performance, delivering multibagger returns of 205 per cent over three years and an extraordinary 2,500 per cent over five years. The stock’s 52-week range stands between Rs 8.45 and Rs 28 per share. As of September 2025, promoters hold 56.17 per cent of the company, while FIIs and public shareholders own 1.56 per cent and 42.27 per cent respectively.

Established in 2007, Lorenzini Apparels Limited designs, manufactures, and markets ready-made garments for men and women through its “Monteil” brand, offering formal, semi-formal, and casual wear across exclusive retail stores and online channels, with a market capitalization exceeding Rs 170 crore.

