Lost every hope allow me to die in jail, says Naresh Goel to court

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal on Saturday broke down in court, saying he had ‘lost every hope of life’ and would be better if he died in the jail than live in the present situation.The court noted that he was trembling while he made his submissions and needed assistance even to stand. He pleaded not to be sent to JJ Hospital and be left in jail to die.

Goyal on Saturday told the court that he has lost every hope of life and better he should die rather stay alive in such a situation. He submitted that he is turning 75 years and has no hope for any future. He also said that he misses his daughter and wife, who are both bedridden.The special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court judge MG Deshpande assured Goyal that he will not be left helpless and would get proper treatment for his mental and physical health.

The court further observed that “he pointed out the swelling and pain in his knees and is unable to fold both legs”. He further submitted that he has to frequently urinate and has pain while urinating, sometimes also passing blood. He said he has become very weak and there is no use referring him to JJ Hospital as the journey with other accused persons as per convenience of the jail authorities is very hectic and tedious. At the hospital, he said there is a long queue of patients and he cannot reach the doctor in time. Whenever he is examined by the doctor, a further follow up is not always possible, he said.

On July 20 last year, the ED had carried out raids on Naresh Goyal and his associates. The raids were conducted after an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jet Airways India Limited, him, his wife Anita, ex-company executive G Shetty and unknown public servants on the basis of Canara Bank's complaint.As per the FIR, Canara Bank alleged it sanctioned credit limits and loans to the airline to the tune of ₹848.86 crore, out of which ₹538.62 crore is outstanding. According to report, the account was declared ‘fraud’ on July 29, 2021. The bank alleged that the forensic audit of Jet Airways showed that it paid "related companies" ₹1,410.41 crore out of the total commission expenses, thereby diverting funds.