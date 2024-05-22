Lotus Salon Crowned Best Salon in Muzaffarpur, Bihar at Global Excellence Awards 2024

SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 22: Lotus Salon, an esteemed establishment in the heart of Muzaffarpur, Bihar, clinched the coveted title of Best Salon in Muzaffarpur, Bihar at the prestigious Global Excellence Awards 2024. Hosted by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, under the visionary leadership of Rahul Ranjan Singh, the event unfolded on the 12th of May 2024 in the vibrant city of Mumbai, with the illustrious Shilpa Shetty Kundra gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest. Amidst a gathering of industry luminaries and distinguished guests, Sweta, the Owner of Lotus Salon, stepped onto the stage to receive the accolade, marking a momentous milestone in the salon's journey of excellence and innovation.

Established with a vision to redefine beauty and grooming standards, Lotus Salon has emerged as a beacon of excellence in the realm of beauty and wellness. Nestled in the bustling streets of Muzaffarpur, Bihar, the salon offers a comprehensive range of services, from hair styling and skincare to makeup and spa treatments. With a team of skilled professionals and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Lotus Salon has earned the trust and loyalty of clients across the region. Reflecting on the momentous achievement, Sweta expressed her gratitude, stating, "Receiving the award for Best Salon in Muzaffarpur is a testament to our unwavering dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction. We are immensely proud of this recognition and remain committed to exceeding the expectations of our valued clients."

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, an icon of grace and elegance, graced the Global Excellence Awards 2024 with her presence, adding an aura of glamour and sophistication to the proceedings. Alongside Lotus Salon, several other luminaries were honored for their outstanding contributions across various domains, and the show was hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani the famous TV host. Abhishek Kumar's rising popularity made him the Trending Face of the Year, while Anjali Anand's stellar performance in "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" earned her the title of Best Supporting Actress. Manasi Parekh's outstanding contribution to regional cinema was recognized with the award for Outstanding Performer in Regional Cinema (Female), and Nakuul Mehta's exceptional talent in television earned him the title of Best Actor of the Year. Pushkar Jog's remarkable performance in regional cinema was acknowledged with the award for Outstanding Performer (Male), while Vijay Ganguly's choreography in "Akhiyaan Gulaab" earned him the title of Most Popular Choreographer. Shivesh Bhatia's culinary expertise was celebrated with the award for Inspiring Personality in Culinary Excellence. Palki Malhotra's youth-centric content earned her the title of Popular Youth Content Creator of the Year, while Siddharth Kannan's engaging hosting skills earned him the title of Game-Changing Host and Podcaster of the Year.

Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, the driving force behind the Global Excellence Awards, is pleased to reveal its esteemed collaborators for the event. Among them are Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. as the Digital Marketing Partner, Radio City as the Radio Partner, Webpulse Foundation as the CSR Partner, GetManufacturers.com as the B2B Partner, LocalDukaan.com as the eCommerce Partner, and NaturalTherapyIndia.com as the Wellness Partner. From a pool of over 30,000 nominations, Brand Empower meticulously selected the top 120 winners spanning sectors like Manufacturing, Services, Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, Tour & Travel, Beauty & Wellness, and Spirituality. The event also acknowledges exceptional talents from Bollywood, Television, OTT platforms, YouTube, and Influencers. Brand Empower Pvt Ltd has earned acclaim for its dedication to honoring and commending excellence across diverse industries.

Founded by Rahul Ranjan Singh in 2011, Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to establish a strong online presence and enhance their brand visibility. Since its inception, the Global Excellence Awards(GEA) has consistently showcased the pinnacle of achievement within the industry. The inaugural edition took place on October 7th, 2018, with Raveena Tandon gracing the event as the chief guest. Following this successful launch, subsequent editions featured esteemed personalities such as Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anupam Kher, and once again, Madhuri Dixit Nene. With each edition, Brand Empower has remained steadfast in its commitment to honoring excellence and innovation across various sectors. Brand Empower Pvt Ltd has set new benchmarks of excellence, paving the way for a future defined by innovation, creativity, and success.

