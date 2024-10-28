Love Struck set to be this season's must-have party anthem!

ATK

New Delhi [India], October 28: Just ahead of Diwali, Love Struck, a fresh romantic ballad, has been released and is resonating with music lovers. Released under the banner of a renowned music label, this track promises to seamlessly blend the emotion of romance with the high energy of a dance floor hit, capturing the hearts of both party enthusiasts and romantics.

The music video features the captivating Aastha Sharan and is performed by Prashant Mehta with lyrics co-written by him and Kammy. The music video is produced by filmmaker Anand Kumar's Annand Kumaar Films, in association with Zee Music.

Perfectly timed to elevate the party spirit, this newly launched romantic song is being celebrated as the season's top party anthem. Its lively beats and memorable lyrics bring constant energy, making it an ideal pick for any playlist. With an exciting mix of upbeat tempos and romance, the track adds a refreshing vibe to parties, ensuring unforgettable dance floor memories.

Adding to the allure is the music video, featuring stunning visuals shot across multiple scenic spots in Delhi and Hyderabad, this three-minute and twenty-two-second song delivers refreshing vibes with smooth, calming music. The video stars the talented Aastha Sharan whose presence on-screen amplifies the romantic essence while maintaining an undeniable groove.

Dressed in glamorous outfit, Aastha shines in the music video fit seamlessly with the song's rhythm, enhancing its appeal as a party favorite.

Discussing her collaboration, actress Aastha said, "When I first listened to this song, I knew right away that I loved it and wanted others to enjoy it as well. It has taken a tremendous amount of love and our collective energy to create something beautiful. I feel so blessed to be involved with such incredible music, talented artists, and an amazing team!"

"Lovestruck is inspired by a modern interpretation of heartbreak, where the pain has faded but the connection and desire persist. It's an urban Punjabi track that combines groovy rhythms with a soft, romantic feel, celebrating the essence of lost love," said Prashant Mehta.

Social media is already buzzing with excitement, as the music video has garnered massive attention and are widely sharing the music video, showcasing the song's emerging popularity. With its captivating music and visuals, this romantic party anthem is sure to keep the celebrations alive, making it a must-have on playlists this season.

