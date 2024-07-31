L&T bags Rs 1000-2500 crore order for manufacturing automobile plant in Bengaluru

New Delhi [India], July 31 : Larsen & Toubro's buildings and factories (B&F) business vertical has won an order in the range of Rs 1,000 to 2,500 crore to build a state-of-the-art project, the company said in a stock market filing.

After this order, the company will undertake the construction of a state-of-the-art automobile manufacturing plant for a "prestigious company" near Bengaluru, it further added.

"The plant is to be constructed near Bengaluru by adhering to IGBC norms. The scope entails comprehensive design, execution of civil, structural, architectural, and MEPF services," the filing read.

The Indian multinational conglomerate defines the project in the range of 1,000 to 2,500 as significant. The other classifications of the company are large, major, mega, and ultra-mega.

As per the company, the buildings and factories vertical of L&T have immense expertise and wide-ranging experience to undertake all types of EPC projects for a variety of sectors.

Over the years, this vertical has acquired the capability to execute complex industrial projects on a design-and-build basis and has emerged as a total solutions provider in the factory construction segment.

In the beginning of July, the company's precision engineering systems business vertical won an order for the partial construction of two Fleet Support Ships (FSS) from Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), with the Indian Navy as the end user of the vessels.

Larsen and Toubro is a USD 27 billion Indian multinational enterprise engaged in PC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services, operating across multiple geographies.

A strong, customer-focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for over eight decades.

During Wednesday's trade on the stock market, the company's shares upped 0.75 per cent or over 28.20 points, to Rs 3,810.80 at 2:48 PM. In the last one year, the stocks of L&T have risen over 287 points, or 8.16 per cent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor