L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. Wins ICC Social Impact Summit Award 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16: L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. (LTFH), a leading retail financier, is pleased to announce that its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative has won 'Jury Choice Award' at the 6th Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Social Impact Summit Awards 2024.

LTFH received the prestigious award for promoting gender equality and women empowerment. The Company was also conferred with the Governor of West Bengal's 'Scroll of Honour' in the field of social upliftment through the judicious use of resources under CSR.

This prestigious recognition was accepted by Apurva Rathod, Company Secretary and Chief Sustainability Officer at LTFH by the Governor of West Bengal, Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose in an event held in Kolkata.

Speaking at the occasion, Rathod said, "As a Company committed to sustainability, we recognise that gender equality and women's empowerment are fundamental pillars of a thriving society. By investing in long-term initiatives like our flagship Digital Sakhi program, we are fostering inclusion and equal opportunities not only to drive positive social change but also to create a more resilient and prosperous future for all. The program also nurtures women entrepreneurs from the communities, providing them with upskilling and enterprise development trainings to help them build their businesses and enhance their livelihoods."

Digital Sakhi is a flagship program of LTFH, which equips rural women and communities at large with the skills and knowledge on Digital and Financial Literacy. The program addresses issues of bridging digital and financial literacy, and promotes gender equality leading to women empowerment. There are over 1,700 Digital Sakhis across 9 states and 20 districts who have benefitted over 40 lakh individuals in the country.

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. (LTFH) (www.ltfs.com), a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), offers a range of financial products and services under the L&T Finance brand. Headquartered in Mumbai, the Company has been rated 'AAA' the highest credit rating for NBFCs by four leading rating agencies. It has also received leadership scores and ratings by global and national Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) rating providers for its sustainability performance. The Company has also won many prestigious awards for its flagship CSR project - "Digital Sakhi"- which focuses on women's empowerment and digital and financial inclusion. Under Right to Win, being in the 'right businesses' has helped the Company become one of the leading financiers in key Retail products. The Company is focused on creating a top-class, digitally-enabled, Retail finance company as part of the Lakshya 2026 plan. The goal is to move the emphasis from product focus to customer focus and establish a robust Retail portfolio with quality assets, thus creating a Fintech@Scale while keeping ESG at the core. Fintech@Scale is one of the pillars of the Company's strategic roadmap - Lakshya 2026. The Company has over 2.2 Crore customer database, which is being leveraged to cross-sell, up-sell, and identify new customers.

