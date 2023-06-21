L&T Finance unveils its Fraud Awareness Mascot 'Sachet Kumar' and Campaign '#JaankarBaniyeSavdhaanRahiye'

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21: L&T Finance Limited (LTF), one of the leading Non-Banking Financial Companies of the country, unveiled its new mascot 'Sachet Kumar' and the campaign '#JaankarBaniyeSavdhaanRahiye' aimed towards promoting cyber safety measures and digital fraud awareness amongst its customers and employees.

The unveiling of the mascot and the campaign forms a part of the Cyber Jagrukta Week, an initiative aimed to educate, prevent, and combat cyber and digital frauds prevailing in the industry. 'Sachet Kumar' along with the campaign '#JaankarBaniyeSavdhaanRahiye' will encourage people to practice secured financial transactions and promote digitally safe habits through social media posts.

According to the National Crime Reporting Bureau (NCRB) the total number of cyber fraud cases in the country has increased by 84 percent in FY23 versus FY21. Under this initiative LTF will focus on educating the customers and employees on cyber safety habits and major fraud trends around phishing, vishing, UPI frauds, identity theft, skimming, etc.

As part of the initiative, LTF will employ a multi-faceted approach and leverage various channels to drive fraud awareness and mitigation methods through owned social media assets, dedicated page and mobile application, workshops, and educational drives.

Speaking on the occasion, Dinanath Dubhashi, Managing Director & CEO, L&T Finance Holdings Limited said, "With rapid technological development and increased use of the internet, comes the growing risk of cybercrimes. This has generated a huge need for proper digital safety measures and cybersecurity framework. The current cybersecurity landscape of India needs to evolve in conjunction with the increasing rate of cybercrimes."

"Our strategic plan Lakshya is based on four key pillars namely, a strong growth and profitability engine, demonstrable strength in risk management, creating a 'Fintech@Scale' and sustainable future growth through Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG). In line with strong risk management which forms an integral part of the plan, LTF has launched its fraud risk awareness mascot 'Sachet Kumar' and the campaign '#JaankarBaniyeSavdhaanRahiye' to educate customers and employees on fraud trends and motivate them to stay vigilant by keeping them informed about the modus operandi of the fraudsters and share tips to mitigate digital and other fraud attempts," Dubhashi added.

