LT Foods Launches Daawat Biryani Kit in Three Regional Variants

LT Foods, a 70-year-old Consumer Food Company has launched Daawat Biryani Kit for consumers to cook authentic Biryani at home with utmost convenience.

Over the years LT Foods has been growing and solidifying its position in India, North America, Europe, Middle East, while expanding its reach to consumers in more than 60 countries across all channels. At the same time, LT Foods has been expanding its product portfolio through Innovation to meet evolving and emerging consumer trends globally by focusing on Convenience and Health platforms - consistent to its growth strategy.

In the past, the Company has witnessed phenomenal success with new product launches with breakthrough innovation such as launch of Daawat Quick Cooking Brown Rice on health and convenience platform, wherein it met the consumer need of healthier food with convenient cooking. Daawat Brown rice enjoys leadership position in this segment with more than 50 per cent share in India. The Company has been continuously expanding its product portfolio in India and International market such as Daawat Cuppa Rice, Kari Kari Rice cracker Japanese snacks, Royal Ready to Heat Rice products (Royal being leading rice brand in North America).

LT Foods with its strong heritage of Daawat, the Finest, Basmati Rice for Biryani, is taking a significant step forward by combining the Daawat MasterChef culinary expertise to build a "Rice with Spice" journey by introducing a range of Ready to Cook Biryani Kits.

In continuation to its legacy of innovation, the company has decided to launch Ready to Cook Biryani Kit based consumer insights and research i.e. fulfilling consumer need statement on "how to cook fresh authentic biryani at home with convenience". Biryani Kit will be available in three most popular regional variants ie, Hyderabadi, Kolkata, and Lucknowi.

Biryani the most searched recipe, and is perfect blend of finest basmati, choicest spices, flavours and aroma. Perfected by Daawat culinary experts, this is the Finest easy to use Biryani Kit. The Biryani Kit contains all the essentials to prepare the finest and authentic biryani in less than 30 minutes. These recipes are packed with carefully selected, high quality natural ingredients without any preservatives and artificial colours, which are true to the source of their origin in just the right mix.

Speaking on the launch, Ashwani Kumar Arora, MD & CEO LT Foods said, "As a Consumer Foods Company, we are committed to innovation and new product development initiatives which meets the consumer's emerging and evolving needs. Our unconditional commitment is to offer the best quality food products - which have high quality natural ingredients without any preservatives and artificial colours. In this journey, our latest offering Daawat Biryani Kit is to redefine authentic and fresh biryani cooking experience at home. Our Biryani kit is finest blend of authenticity with convenience. We would be taking Biryani experience across our global distribution network. This is one more step in our journey to continuously expand our product portfolio on convenience and health platforms, using innovation and consumer insights."

With the launch of Daawat Biryani kits, LT Foods expects to further increase its household penetration of Daawat. The Company's constant endeavor is to identify and understand consumer needs and staying relevant with all classes and age group of consumers with innovative solutions like Biryani Kit. This initiative will encourage consumers to enjoy freshly cooked Authentic Biryani with their loved ones.

Daawat Biryani Kit shall be available across channels including General Trade, Modern Trade and E-commerce platforms across the LT Foods distribution network within India and International markets.

LT Foods Ltd. (NSE: DAAWAT, BSE: 532783), LT Foods is a 70-year-old Consumer Food Company that is a leading player in the specialty rice and rice products business across the globe, delivering the finest quality and taste experiences in more than 60 countries. The Company portfolio includes a range of power brands that include Daawat- one of India's most loved and consumed Basmati brands, Royal- North America's no. 1 Basmati player and other regional leading brands. The Company is also proudly expanding its organic play by supplying organic food ingredients to leading businesses as well as offering organic staples to consumers in markets across the globe. The Company has consolidated revenue of around Rs 4,773 crore as on FY21. The Company has an integrated "Farm to Fork" approach with well-entrenched Distribution Network with Global Supply Chain Hubs backed by Automated state-of-the art and strategically located Processing Units in India, the US and Europe, and a robust distribution network with 1300+ distributors across globe.

