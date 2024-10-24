L&T Technology Services Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Experience Zone Built on NVIDIA AI

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 24: L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global digital engineering and R&D services company, is proud to announce the grand opening of its state-of-the-art LTTS Experience Zone at its design hub in Bengaluru benefitting customers in segments like Mobility and Tech. This AI-driven LTTS Experience Zone, leveraging the NVIDIA AI platform, is set to serve clients in the Mobility and Tech segments.

The LTTS Experience Zone offers an immersive environment where visitors can engage with live demonstrations, interactive displays and expert consultations. It showcases the transformative power of NVIDIA AI, pushing the boundaries of AI-driven technologies to address complex challenges in critical sectors.

In healthcare, LTTS' Software Defined Architectures, powered by NVIDIA Holoscan and NVIDIA IGX, are set to transform healthcare delivery with AI-based diagnostics, real-time data analysis, and precision annotation, enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and broadening access to underserved regions.

The telecommunications sector stands to benefit from generative AI and NVIDIA AI solutions, which will bolster connectivity, network resilience, and 5G integration. LTTS is enhancing product engineering services by integrating 5G, network virtualization and master telco network solutions from design to deployment, thus improving communication across urban and rural landscapes.

For the Mobility segment, the collaboration between NVIDIA and LTTS will offer advanced solutions for safety, automation, and predictive maintenance, optimizing operations and enhancing passenger safety and experience.

With its focus on fostering dialogue and accelerating the adoption of next-gen solutions, LTTS is driving a future where technology is seamlessly integrated across industries. LTTS is upskilling over 1,000 engineers on NVIDIA software, including the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform. This investment in education and training will enable LTTS to accelerate AI adoption to solve complex challenges.

"We are excited to launch the LTTS Experience Zone, which underscores LTTS' dedication to innovation and leadership in technology," said Abhishek Sinha, Executive Director and President Medical, Smart World & Functions, L&T Technology Services. "In today's fast-paced world, every customer seeks real-time AI solutions for critical areas such as surgery, shop floor operations, commuting experience, and connectivity. Our partnership with NVIDIA empowers us to deliver these cutting-edge solutions. This centre will be a pivotal hub for collaboration and exploration, propelling advancements in the Tech and Mobility sectors that impact billions of lives globally."

"Embracing generative AI is essential for unlocking the next wave of innovation, with India poised to establish technological sovereignty with homegrown solutions. The launch of LTTS' AI Experience Zone, leveraging the NVIDIA AI platform, creates an immersive space for exploring transformative, AI applications across industries," said Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, Asia South, NVIDIA.

The LTTS Experience Zone will be open to industry experts, partners, and customers for guided tours, demonstrations, and discussions. Appointments can be booked through LTTS.

