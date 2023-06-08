LTIMindtree and SNP partner to launch "Fast Forward" for BLUEFIELD implementation

BusinessWire India

Heidelberg [Germany]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8: LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, in collaboration with SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN: DE0007203705), a world-leading provider of software solutions for digital transformation processes, automated data migrations and data management in the SAP environment, today announced the launch of "Fast Forward" for BLUEFIELD™ implementation, powered by SNP's proprietary approach.

The joint offering - "Fast Forward" - is a full lifecycle solution built to accelerate an enterprise's migration to the SAP S/4HANA platform with minimal risk, while retaining the golden nugget of existing ERP. It combines LTIMindtree's global S/4HANA capability and industry knowledge with SNP's CrystalBridge® platform and Rapid Empty Shell Creation technology to transform existing SAP investments without having to fully redesign their legacy systems.

As part of the partnership, LTIMindtree and SNP will also set up a joint innovation center to build tailored industry solutions for clients.

"CrystalBridge® is the world's leading software suite for data transformations that automatically analyzes, implements and tracks changes to IT systems. It offers clear qualitative advantages while significantly reducing the time and expense involved in transformation projects," said Lutz Lambrecht, Executive Vice President of Partner Management, SNP. "This collaboration with LTIMindtree, will combine the technical tenets of our software suite with LTIMindtree's domain and engineering DNA to deliver agile transformation and flexibility that can deliver unmatched user experience and automated business processes."

"Many organizations, during the course of S/4HANA transformation are faced with the dilemma of whether to redefine or rewrite the entire core or carry forward existing, non-optimal processes and data AS-IS," said Sudhir Chaturvedi, Whole-Time Director & President, Markets, LTIMindtree. "The synergies drawn from LTIMindtree and SNP in the form of Fast Forward will seamlessly establish an industrialized process capable of delivering minimal impact and high-value rapid SAP transformation projects and driving significant cost savings, operational efficiencies, and positive business outcomes for its global clients across industries."

