Lubi Industries LLP Ropes in Patna Pirates too as an Associate Sponsor for Season 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League

Ahmedabad(Gujarat) [India], November 21: Lubi Industries LLP, one of India's foremost manufacturers of pumps and motors, has fostered its association with Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) by partnering with the Patna Pirates for the 11th season. As an Associate Partner for Patna Pirates, Lubi Pumps is poised to significantly boost its brand visibility within one of the country's most cherished sporting leagues. This collaboration not only allows Lubi Pumps to engage with the passionate fan base of the three-time league winners, Patna Pirates, but it also opens doors for enhanced recognition, particularly in the crucial markets of Bihar and Jharkhand.

The Pro Kabaddi League enjoys an immense viewership, drawing in fans from both rural and urban areas across India, the ethos of this sport runs deep with the cultural heritage of the country. For Lubi Pumps, known for its robust presence in the domestic and agricultural pump sectors, this partnership aligns seamlessly with its mission to connect with diverse audiences throughout the country. The visibility gained through this collaboration is expected to amplify Lubi’s brand awareness and strengthen its market position in key regions.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Ronak Porecha, Director at Lubi Industries LLP, stated, “Kabaddi is not just a sport; it's a cultural phenomenon that resonates deeply with our audiences, especially in regions like Bihar and Jharkhand, where the Patna Pirates have a loyal following. This partnership with a team that holds local pride and cultural significance reflects our commitment to supporting events and activities that connect with the lives of our consumers. Kabaddi offers a rare opportunity to engage with a sport that is truly rooted in the heritage of our country. Through this association, we aim to strengthen our bond with the communities we serve, celebrating shared values and promoting an event that unites people across rural and urban markets. We are genuinely excited to support the Patna Pirates and wish them immense success in the upcoming season

Mr. Pawan Rana, CEO – Patna Pirates, shared his enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying, “It's a privilege for us to have a prominent associate partner like Lubi Pumps. Both the Patna Pirates and Lubi Pumps are driven by a common ambition for success and have a substantial presence across various regions. This partnership represents a powerful alliance, and we eagerly anticipate an exciting season ahead filled with thrilling matches and memorable moments.”

With both entities committed to pushing boundaries and achieving greatness, this partnership promises to create a dynamic synergy that benefits the Patna Pirates, Lubi Industries LLP, and their shared audience.

