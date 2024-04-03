Lubrizol Announces Nitin Mengi as Vice President, Lubrizol Additives, IMEA

BusinessWire India

Cleveland (Ohio) [US]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3: As part of its growth commitment in India, the Middle East and Africa (IMEA), Lubrizol is pleased to announce that Nitin Mengi will join the company as Vice President, Lubrizol Additives, IMEA as well as Chairman & Managing Director, Lubrizol India Private Limited. This appointment reinforces the organization's commitment to strengthen its focus on growth in India while ensuring success with our customers, suppliers and other key stakeholders.

In this role, Nitin will work with our customers in the region to propel growth for the company's Additives' business, serving transportation and industrial markets, and drive opportunities for customers across the region. He will also collaborate with Bhavana Bindra, who recently joined the team as Managing Director, Lubrizol IMEA, to advance our strategy in the region.

"Lubrizol has continued to advance its priorities throughout IMEA, adding to our regional leadership team will help accelerate our work," said Flavio Kliger, SVP, President, Lubrizol Additives. "We are committed to growth in IMEA and supporting our customers with sustainable solutions that advance mobility, improve well-being and enhance modern life."

Nitin brings more than 20 years' experience leading cross-functional teams in the gas and oils industry in several regions, including Asia Pacific, India, the Middle East and Africa. He received a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the Maharashtra Institute of Technology, with a focus in petroleum and petrochemicals. He also received an MBA from the Institute of Management Technology in Ghaziabad, India.

"Lubrizol's leadership in the industry is something I have known about and respected for some time. I'm delighted to now be part of the truly impressive plans for Lubrizol's future," Nitin said.

Lubrizol continues to bolster its IMEA operations and capabilities, augmenting the company's current capacity, commercial and technical capabilities. This includes a $150 Million investment in India to promote growth, most notably the construction of a new, state-of-the-art CPVC resin plant in Vilayat, India, which will be the world's largest CPVC resin plant when operational in 2025 and a Global Capacity Center (GCC) in Pune, India, a strategic investment to support Lubrizol innovation in the region.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor