Lucknow’s Dr. Suketa Das wins coveted Mrs Congeniality award at Mrs India Empress of the Nation 2024 Season 5

New Delhi (India) August 5 : “The journey from queen of the family to queen of a prestigious beauty pageant was just amazing”, smiles Dr. Suketa Das from Lucknow, leading intensivist and critical care doctor at a corporate hospital (Medanta), who was crowned ‘Mrs Congeniality' at the 5th season of Mrs India Empress of the Nation 2024 by DIVA pageants held in Pune, recently. She was crowned by singer Meghna Naidu. This grand event was graced by actress Isha Koppikar and hosted by Aman Yatan Varma.

“Every women is a queen of her family and DIVA Pageants (www.divapageants.com), is the best platform for transforming her into a true queen. I was blessed to have great mentors like Anjana Mam and Karl Sir, the founders, who boosted my confidence to another level, and made me believe that there are no boundaries for your dreams, if you dare, you can achieve”, says Suketa.

Besides being a dedicated doctor, this multifaceted personality is also into singing, dancing, and dress designing. In fact, at the Mrs India 2024 pageant she mesmerized the audience with her dance performance on Radha-Krishna Maharaas.

The charming doctor, is also known as ‘Fragrance of Humanity', thanks to her dedication towards social service, as she runs an NGO by the same name.

And to whom does she credit her achievements? “The men of my family – they are not only my support system but also my cheer leaders who inspire me to be the empowered woman that I am today. My father Ugra Mohan Das, my husband Pranav Saxena, my brother Yash Kumar Das and last but not the least, my 6 year old son Tanay, who is my heartbeat. Its thanks to their motivation that I confidently walked on this huge and prestigious platform, and proudly took home the crown”, beams Suketa.

“I dedicate my crown to my mother Late Prabha Das who has brought me up like a queen with moral values, mental strength, self confidence and a good heart”, adds Suketa.

What next? “Winning the crown has become an inward journey of finding self. I aspire to inspire woman to come out of their shells, find their talent and go after their dreams!”, signs off Suketa.

