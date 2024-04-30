Luman Auto's new Pantnagar factory sets a benchmark in Friction Products Manufacturing

VMPL

Pantnagar (Uttarakhand) [India], April 30: Luman Auto, a renowned name in the automotive components sector, proudly announces the inauguration of its cutting-edge factory in Pantnagar. This facility, a greenfield project, is poised to revolutionise the production of friction products like brake pads and brake liners for various vehicles.

Spanning over 60,000 square feet, the Pantnagar factory is equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and a validation facility sourced from globally respected suppliers. The unit's start date is April 1, 2024, with a remarkable projected capacity of over 2000 sets of brake liners and brake pads per day.

Anhad Sethi, Director of Sales & Marketing at Luman Automotive, remarked, "This factory signifies our commitment to quality and innovation. It not only expands our product range with over 300 new SKUs but also reinforces our foothold not only in the IC engines but also in the EV segment."

In addition to enhancing Luman Auto's production capacity, the Pantnagar factory in the state of Uttarakhand is set to contribute significantly to the local economy, targeting a revenue of 150 crores in the next three years. It is expected to create around 300 direct and indirect job opportunities, aligning with Luman's ethos of supporting communities.

"The Pantnagar factory embodies our dedication to sustainable manufacturing practices," added Sethi. "It adheres to stringent environmental standards while leveraging advanced technologies to improve efficiency."

This venture into friction products complements and adds to Luman Auto's existing presence with 5 plants across India, focusing on filters and other automotive components. The expansion into brake pads and liners underscores Luman's adaptability and commitment to meet evolving market demands.

Luman Auto's investment of approximately 24 crores in this project reflects its long-term vision and commitment to excellence. The company looks forward to delivering top-notch products to domestic and international markets, showcasing India's manufacturing prowess.

About Luman Auto :

Luman Group is a leading IATF-16949:2016 certified manufacturer of automotive components, filters, and lubricants, headquartered in Delhi, India. Founded in 1978 by Avtar Singh Sethi, Luman has grown into India's premier auto component brand, known for its quality, innovation, and extensive product range.

For more information, visit https://www.lumanauto.com/Default.aspx

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor