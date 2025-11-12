Lupin Digital Health Launches VITALYFE™ AI-Powered Cardiometabolic Wellness Platform for India's Workforce

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12: Lupin Digital Health, India's leading cardiac digital-therapeutics company, today announced the launch of VITALYFE™, an AI-powered cardiometabolic wellness platform designed to help India's working professionals reclaim their heart health. Built on the foundation of LYFE India's first CDSCO-approved Class C software medical device (SaMD) for critical cardiac conditions VITALYFE™ extends hospital-grade cardiac expertise to preventive wellness for its users.

India's workforce at risk

India's corporate employees face a growing cardiometabolic crisis. Studies indicate that up to 80 percent show early signs of hypertension and dyslipidemia silent accelerators of heart aging. Long work hours, chronic stress, sedentary routines, poor nutrition, and inadequate sleep are causing hearts to age faster than bodies. If unaddressed, this would leave millions at risk of cardiovascular disease during their most productive years.

"Cardiometabolic risks silently erode both health and productivity," said Rajeev Sibal, President - India Region Formulations, Lupin. "With VITALYFE, we are enabling insurers and employers to combine clinical expertise with AI-driven technology to deliver scalable, measurable wellness outcomes for millions of working Indians."

AI-Driven, clinically grounded wellness

Developed with industry-leading cardiometabolic expertise, VITALYFE™ uses artificial intelligence, behavioral science, and computer-vision technology to identify early risks and provide personalized, non-medical interventions that address the root causes of heart aging.

Available exclusively through insurers, brokers, and employers, the platform enables organizations to integrate cardiometabolic wellness into their health benefits improving productivity, engagement, and overall well-being while helping insurers reduce lifestyle-related claims.

"At Lupin Digital Health, we have seen how evidence-based digital therapeutics through LYFE have transformed cardiac recovery," said Sidharth Srinivasan, Chief Executive Officer - Lupin Digital Health. "With VITALYFE, we are extending that scientific foundation to a much larger audience helping professionals understand their heart age, make better lifestyle choices, and literally make their hearts younger. Our vision is to make cardiometabolic wellness both measurable and mainstream."

Intelligent features that make every heart younger

* Heart Age Journey - Calculates an individual's heart age versus chronological age and provides AI-guided steps to lower it within three months.

* Snap & Track - AI-enabled, photo-based nutrition tool that estimates calories and macronutrients, encouraging mindful eating without tedious logging.

* Camera-Guided Exercise - Uses computer vision to assess exercise quality and form accuracy, providing real-time feedback at home or in the gym.

* Guided Meditation Library - A suite of proven techniques to lower stress and improve focus.

* Gamified Challenges & Rewards - Motivates users through team-based wellness challenges and milestone badges that sustain healthy habits.

A platform for organizations

VITALYFE™ enables employers and insurers to:

* Integrate annual health-check data to personalize wellness programs.

* Launch company-wide challenges that improve participation and retention.

* Track aggregate improvements in Heart Age, engagement, and activity through anonymized dashboards.

By combining clinical science with digital intelligence, VITALYFE™ helps organizations build healthier, more resilient teams a vital step toward reducing claims and boosting workplace productivity.

Data Privacy & Compliance

VITALYFE™ is a wellness platform designed for general health and lifestyle management. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The platform fully complies with India's Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, is ISO 27001-certified, and ensures that all user data is securely stored within India.

