Lupin Limited Leads Nationwide Blood Pressure Screening and Awareness Drive in Collaboration with ISH and WHL

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29: Lupin Limited, in association with the Indian Society of Hypertension (ISH) and the World Hypertension League (WHL), recently conducted a nationwide blood pressure screening and awareness drive. The campaign, which kicked off on May 17th on occasion of World Hypertension Day, spanned an entire month, engaging over 2,000 healthcare professionals (HCPs) and approximately 15,000 patients.

The primary agenda of this initiative was to underscore the critical importance of hypertension screening, as undetected and uncontrolled hypertension can lead to severe complications. Regular blood pressure measurement is essential for effective hypertension management. To this end, the Lupin team in association with ISH & WHL conducted a comprehensive training on blood pressure measurement involving HCPs across India, who in turn, screened and educated over 15,000 individuals & their families on the significance of regular blood pressure monitoring and control.

Dr. Narsingh Verma, the Regional President for Southeast Asia of the World Hypertension League, highlighted, " WHL is committed to spreading awareness about hypertension, and through this campaign, we are helping patients understand that regular blood pressure measurement is crucial for hypertension screening and effective management. I am grateful to all the healthcare professionals who have come together in this vital screening and awareness initiative."

Mr. Rohit Manro, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Lupin, expressed his appreciation, saying, "Hypertension is often referred to as a silent killer, and it is imperative that we tackle it head-on. We are thankful to the ISH and WHL specifically Southeast Asia team for collaborating with Lupin Limited on this essential initiative. Our heartfelt thanks also go out to the healthcare professionals for their invaluable contribution to the success of this campaign."

In addition to raising awareness about hypertension, this initiative served as a reminder of the collective power of healthcare professionals and organizations working together to improve public health. By empowering patients with knowledge and tools for managing their blood pressure, the campaign has set a benchmark for future public health initiatives.

The campaign not only increased awareness about hypertension but also emphasized the importance of regular check-ups for early detection and management of high blood pressure, which can help to achieve better health outcomes nationwide. Lupin Limited remains dedicated to supporting initiatives that enhance public health and well-being.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor