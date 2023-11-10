Luxury furniture brand Durian Furniture launched their new store in Jaipur, Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 10: India’s most trusted luxury furniture brand Durian opened their new store in Jaipur on the 1st of October 2023. It is located at the prime location of Vaishali Nagar. This sprawling 4800 sq. ft. store houses a grand range of home and office furniture.

Durian Furniture has left a strong impression on the industry due to its consistent emphasis on the premium quality of their material, timeless designs, versatile style and the art of craftsmanship. The brand’s dedication to producing furniture that withstands the test of time is evident in every piece. Durian Furniture proudly offers a diverse range of exquisite furniture, including sofas, coffee tables, beds, and more, meticulously crafted to meet the highest standards of quality and durability.

Durian Furniture offers customers an exceptional shopping experience. Knowledgeable staff members provide expert guidance, aiding customers in finding the ideal pieces to complement their spaces. The brand also offers flexible payment options, including accessible EMIs, making quality furniture easier than ever. Hassle-free delivery and installation services further enhance the overall shopping experience. A 5-year warranty underscores the brand’s commitment to quality assurance.

In celebration of its heritage, Durian Furniture is currently offering exclusive inaugural discounts on select home and office furniture pieces allowing customers to acquire high-quality furniture that is not only durable but also designed to remain relevant for years to come.

For those in pursuit of premium furniture in Jaipur, Durian Furniture’s showroom is a noteworthy destination offering a wide selection of timeless pieces and an elevated shopping experience.

Address: Plot no C-9, Vaishali Marg, Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan- 302021

Contact no.: 9920116000

