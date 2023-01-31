Luxury Home furnishing brand Durian Furniture Is Back in Chennai with Their Second Store

Chennai (Tamil Nadu), January 31: After the delightful response from the people of Chennai, India’s most loved design-led luxury furnishing brand Durian Furniture announces the launch of their second store in the city on 9th Jan 2023, just in time for the new year refresh. This sprawling 8500 Sq. Ft. store is located at OMR, Kandanchavadi, and showcases an eclectic range of luxury lifestyle furniture pieces.

With an exciting inaugural offer on a select range of home and office furniture, the store will create a haven for premium furniture pieces for the people of Chennai.

With humble beginnings and a growth curve that spans over 40 years, Durian is renowned for crafting enduring furniture pieces and for creating a one-stop solution for everyday spaces. With over 50 stores across India and counting, Durian Furniture inspires with its timeless designs that blend functionality and modern sensibilities to elevate the Indian lifestyle adding a premium and luxurious feel, no matter the size of the home. Careful consideration towards workmanship with a purpose ensures the long-lasting impact the furniture has. Durian also gives its customers the freedom to customize the furniture and personalize it as per their comfort. Durian Furniture offers an unmatched 5 years warranty, free consultancy, easy EMI options, hassle-free delivery, and more to add to the hassle-free post-purchase experience, making it a satisfying one for customers.

Celebrated for their timeless and enduring furniture, Durian offers 1000+ designs for your home including sofa sets, recliners, coffee, and side tables, lounge chairs, dining room furniture, study tables, and WFH essentials, bedroom furniture including premium beds and more. From mid-century modern classics to contemporary design, they have a myriad of products designed to elevate any décor.

If you are looking to buy furniture in Chennai, then visit the Durian store at OMR to touch and experience the livable luxury by yourself. You can also talk to their design experts to find the right products for your home.

Address: G. Square At No.46, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, OMR (formerly Old Mahabalipuram Road), Kandanchavadi, Chennai, 600096.

Store Contact No: 8148223115

