'M3M Capital' Luxury Golf Residential Project near Aerocity clocks Rs. 800 Crore booking in first 3-days

M3M India's new high-end luxury golf residential project, 'M3M Capital', in sector 113 Gurugram, clocked Rs. 800 crore booking on the first 3-days of its launch.

The project has close proximity to Aerocity and Delhi International Airport, and is part of larger vision for Smart City Delhi Airport.

In the first phase, M3M India has launched only 5 residential towers of M3M Capital that has in total 644 apartments consisting 294 apartments of 2.5 bedrooms with 1300 square feet area, and 350 apartments of 3.5 bedrooms with 1700 square feet area. The 2.5 Bedroom apartment is priced at Rs. 1.50 crore and the 3 bedroom at Rs. 1.90 crore upwards.

The 'M3M Capital' has unique features like exclusive golf-courses, private foyer, green landscape, and separate yoga & meditation area. It also has a 60,000 square feet Clubhouse which is one of the largest on the Dwarka Expressway.

At present, 5-towers are being built in the project area of about 16 acres.

To be located on the 200 meter wide road on Dwarka Expressway, M3M Capital would also have good connectivity with India International Convention Centre and Diplomatic Enclave.

"Our M3M Capital luxury golf residential project is a state-of-the-art project in northern India with a topline of Rs. 4000 crore with development cost of about Rs. 1200 to Rs. 1500 crore, to be invested in next 24 to 30 months. It is right in the middle of Delhi and Gurugram and the residential apartments are being built with the thought of giving the most luxurious lifestyle to the residents. For the first time we are developing golf courses in M3M Capital project to give a unique rich experience to our residents. We are also providing our residents that .5 accommodation extra with 2 and 3 bedroom apartments that can be used as study-room, pooja room or for any other purpose. Highly approachable location with wide roads, quality of construction, most modern facilities and timely possession has always been our priority. Once Dwarka Expressway becomes operational, which we are expecting by 2023, the connectivity between Gurugram and Delhi is all set to substantially reduce travel time for all the commuters," says Pankaj Bansal, Director - M3M India, who is being recognized as a young visionary in the real-estate sector.

"M3M India has been known for its quality of construction, corporate governance and timely delivery of all the projects," added Pankaj Bansal.

There have been many large land parcels lying either under-developed or completely un-developed between Gurgaon and Delhi. The Finance Minister in the Budget speech had indicated that urban planning will be in utmost focus since nearly half of the country's population will be living in cities by 2047, when India will celebrate 100 years of independence. Delhi will always have the pressure to accommodate both residential and commercial requirements. NCR is exhausted for further development and now there is a need to develop NPR and SPR.

"It is true, there are a number of land parcels which need to be developed in the form of residential and commercial complexes. This area has huge potential but has remained isolated for long. Our M3M Capital Project is the beginning of utilization of such large land parcels that have also kept Delhi away from Gurugram and vice-versa," added Pankaj Bansal.

Pankaj also informed that the retail segment within the M3M Capital is also expected to become a hub for not just residents but also for tourists.

M3M India has been in the news for selling over 1000+ units of their M3M Soulitude residential project in the very first week of its launch.

The Company had clocked Rs. 1000 crore sales within the first week itself. M3M India has so far delivered 40 projects in the last 10 years that include about 4 million square feet of retail space and 20 million square feet of overall space.

