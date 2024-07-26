M3M Foundation Celebrates Savan by Supporting Migrant Workers in Delhi NCR with 20,000 T-Shirts and 20,000 Pairs of Shoes

NewsVoir

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], July 26: In the auspicious month of Savan, a time revered for acts of charity and goodwill, M3M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of M3M Group, reaffirms its commitment to the welfare of Migrant workers through its impactful "Share for Care" initiative. Since its inception in 2020, this initiative has demonstrated M3M Foundation's unwavering dedication to supporting the backbone of our communities, impacting over 50,000 migrant workers in just four years. This year in the month of Savan, under the "Share for Care" initiative, M3M Foundation has distributed over 20,000 T-shirts and 20,000 pairs of shoes to migrant workers at various sites across the Delhi NCR region. Additionally, the foundation has prioritized the health and well-being of these essential workers by ensuring they receive daily nutritious meals.

Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson and Trustee of M3M Foundation, emphasized the Foundation's mission, stating, "Our 'Share for Care' initiative, conducted during the holy month of Savan, reflects our deep gratitude towards the migrant workers who tirelessly contribute to our communities. By providing basic necessities and nutritious meals, we aim to support their well-being and recognize their invaluable role in nation-building. The month of Savan, associated with generosity and compassion, is the perfect time to honor their hard work and dedication."

A local migrant worker expressed gratitude by sharing, "I am grateful for the support provided by M3M Foundation's 'Share for Care' initiative. The T-shirts, shoes, and nutritious meals they have provided make a significant difference in our daily lives on the construction site. It shows that our hard work is valued and that we are not forgotten, especially during this holy month."

Since its inception in 2020, the initiative has evolved into a cornerstone of our commitment to philanthropy. M3M Foundation believes in holistic support for these workers, ensuring they are not only acknowledged, but also cared for in every aspect.

Through these efforts, M3M Foundation reaffirms its unwavering support for the hardworking individuals who significantly contribute to community development and societal progress. By promoting their well-being and fostering a sense of dignity and appreciation, this initiative exemplifies M3M Foundation's steadfast commitment to social responsibility, particularly during the spiritually significant month of Savan.

M3M Foundation is committed to fostering sustainable development across various sectors in India. Through initiatives focusing on education, healthcare, skill development, and community welfare, M3M Foundation strives to create a positive impact on society, enriching lives and fostering inclusive growth.

