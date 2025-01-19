M3M MD Pankaj Bansal feels delighted to be part of Trump inauguration

Washington DC [US], January 19 : Indian business leaders made a notable presence at the pre-swearing-in dinner for Donald Trump in Washington DC, ahead of his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States. Pankaj Bansal, Managing Director of M3M Developers, was one among them.

Kalpesh Mehta, Founder of Tribeca Developers and the licensed Indian partner for Trump Towers projects is also in the US for Donald Trump's inauguration.

Both Mehta and Bansal are key partners in the development of Trump Towers in India, reflecting the strong ties between Indian business leaders and the Trump Organization. Kalpesh Mehta, the licensed Indian partner for Trump Towers, has been instrumental in bringing the Trump brand to India.

"Welcome Mr. President! Delighted to be here in Washington D.C. with Friends and Family, just before the Inauguration Ceremony! Many Congratulations President Trump, you have a special place in our hearts!" Bansal wrote on X, attaching photographs of him with President-elect Donald Trump, among others.

Mehta's company Tribeca has been partners with the Trump organization in India for over 13 years. Mehta is said to be very close to the Trump family having attended the prestigious Wharton School along with Donald Trump Jr.

Bansal and Mehta were invited as part of the friends and family groups that include other Trump partners from around the world.

M3M along with Tribeca is developing Delhi NCR's first Trump Towers slated to be ready by 2025. Tribeca is the co-developer and it partners with a local developer for the Trump Tower projects.

Currently, India houses four Trump Tower properties in Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram, and Kolkata, covering approximately 3.5 million square feet, with the Gurugram and Kolkata projects scheduled for delivery in 2025.

A dinner, held ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration, will bring together influential figures from around the world. Trump will be sworn in alongside JD Vance as Vice President at a ceremony at the US Capitol on Monday local time.

The Donald Trump inauguration celebrations kicked off with an exclusive friends and family event at Trump National golf course in Virginia on January 18, followed by a Victory Rally and an exclusive candlelight dinner today. The celebrations culminate on January 20 with the official swearing-in ceremony followed by an official ball.

