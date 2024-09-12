Mach Conferences and Events Limited Shares Debut with 33 per cent Gain on BSE SME

Mach Conferences and Events Limited Shares Debut with 33 per cent Gain on BSE SME

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12: The shares of Mach Conferences and Events Limited made a strong debut on the BSE SME platform, opening at Rs 300 per share, a 33.33 per cent premium over the IPO price of Rs 225.

The IPO, which was priced between Rs214 and Rs225 per equity share, had a total issue size of Rs125.28 crores. It included a fresh issue of 22,29,000 equity shares and an offer for sale of 33,39,000 shares, each with a face value of Rs10. The IPO got strong response from the investor community with total subscription of 196.70 times & procured Rs16,330.95 Cr

The listing at Rs300 reflects robust investor interest and optimism about the company's potential, marking a successful entry for Mach Conferences and Events Limited into the public market.

