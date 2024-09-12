Mach Conferences and Events Limited Shares Debut with 33 per cent Gain on BSE SME

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12: The shares of Mach Conferences and Events Limited made a strong debut on the BSE SME platform, opening at Rs 300 per share, a 33.33 per cent premium over the IPO price of Rs 225.

The IPO, which was priced between Rs214 and Rs225 per equity share, had a total issue size of Rs125.28 crores. It included a fresh issue of 22,29,000 equity shares and an offer for sale of 33,39,000 shares, each with a face value of Rs10. The IPO got strong response from the investor community with total subscription of 196.70 times & procured Rs16,330.95 Cr

The listing at Rs300 reflects robust investor interest and optimism about the company's potential, marking a successful entry for Mach Conferences and Events Limited into the public market.

