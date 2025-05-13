Mach Conferences and Events Limited Welcomes 21 New Clients in FY 2024-25

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], May 13: Mach Conferences and Events Ltd., a leading Indian MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) company, proudly announces the onboarding of 21 new clients in FY 2024-25. This milestone underscores the company's ability to forge strong relationships and deliver excellence in event management across diverse sectors.

The addition of these esteemed organizations to the company's portfolio reaffirms Mach Conferences' reputation as a trusted partner for large-scale, high-value events.

"Onboarding 21 new clients this year is a testament to the quality of our work and the trust our clients place in us. It reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering world-class experiences," said Amit Bhatia, Chairman & Managing Director of Mach Conferences and Events Ltd.

Bhatia acknowledged the strategic importance of these new partnerships, noting, "While this growth is exciting, we foresee a slight dip in profit margins as we invest in building long-term relationships with our new clients. However, we are confident that these partnerships will drive significant value in the coming years."

About Mach Conferences and Events Limited:

A pioneer in the MICE industry, MACH Conferences and Events has set a high standard in successfully arranging, coordinating and carrying out formal Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events across the globe. The Company has more than 20 years of experience with certifications from eminent bodies like IATA, ADTOI, IATO, and PATA.

Having conducted over 300+ large and medium-size events in previous 3 years involving over 30 of the most elite brands, it takes pride in claiming to be among the supreme performers in the MICE industry. Not only in the Indian subcontinent, but our wings span across multiple countries. The company has top-notch set of experts with varied expertise apart from being blessed with an in-depth and updated knowledge of the MICE Industry. As a result, they know this sector inside out, better than the rest.

Safe Harbour

This release contains statements that contain "forward looking statements" including, but without limitation, statements relating to the implementation of strategic initiatives, and other statements relating to Mach Conferences' future business developments and economic performance. While these forward-looking statements indicate our assessment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, several risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends, movements in currency exchange and interest rates, competitive pressures, technological developments, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with us, legislative developments, and other key factors that could affect our business and financial performance. Mach Conferences undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future / likely events or circumstances.

