MADE EASY Announces National Scholarship Test: Turning Engineering Students Dreams into Reality!

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], September 29: Every year, millions of engineering graduates dream of prestigious engineering services, public sectors, IITs, and state government employment. But, due to harsh economic situations, these students are unable to receive coaching for the competitive exams. With this in mind, the MADE EASY institute has announced the National Scholarship Test (NST) to help GATE and ESE students turn their dreams into a reality.

MADE EASY: A name synonymous with success in ESE, GATE, and PSU exams

Based in New Delhi, MADE EASY is a leading educational institution for ESE, GATE, and PSU exams. Since it was founded in 2001, MADE EASY has been a one-stop shop for engineering students. The institute is focused on preparing candidates for various competitive exams by providing a solid academic foundation, excellent instruction, personalized attention, and a competitive mindset.

With a significant pool of instructors dedicated to providing quality education, MADE EASY has been a successful partner for engineering graduates for over two decades, since it was founded. The institute has lived true to its brand value, "Big Learnings MADE EASY" and consistently achieved top ranks and a high number of selections in the ESE and GATE exams.

Since 2012, all four AIR 1 in ESE have taken one or more courses at MADE EASY. In ESE 2022, 96% of total selected candidates have received guidance from MADE EASY in the form of one or more courses. Similarly, in GATE 2023, MADE EASY students secured 1st rank in 7 streams (CE, ME, EE, CS, IN, PI, ES) and 70% of total selections were associated in one or more courses at MADE EASY in Classroom & Online Courses.

These excellent achievements demonstrate MADE EASY's quality teaching and supervision. Hence, if you are serious about passing the exams, MADE EASY is the best ESE or GATE coaching institute for you.

NST: MADE EASY’s initiative to help engineering students realize their dreams

With the lofty goal of motivating and supporting brilliant engineering students in pursuing their desired careers while overcoming financial obstacles, MADE EASY launched the National Scholarship Test (NST). The primary goal of NST is to provide scholarships to eligible students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds based on their academic performance. The NST will be held offline, and students will be able to apply for scholarships for Live-Online and Classroom courses. Students who qualify for the NST will be eligible for scholarships of up to 50% of the tuition fee for MADE EASY's ESE and GATE 2025 Live-Online courses and up to 100% for MADE EASY's ESE and GATE 2025 Classroom courses.

MADE EASY's Visionary Founder: B Singh (Ex. IES)

MADE EASY was founded by B. Singh (Ex. IES), who currently serves as its CMD. B. Singh is a distinguished alumnus of the prestigious IIT BHU (1998 Batch) and a renowned educationist with 15 years of vast teaching experience. He established MADE EASY in the year 2001 with a motive to hone every aspirant's abilities, foster skill sharpening, and prepare them for competitive exams by providing best coaching guidance.

MADE EASY has expanded enormously in the last few years with the establishment of new verticals, under the dynamic, vibrant, and visionary leadership of Mr. B. Singh. These new verticals include MADE EASY Publications, NEXT IAS, MADE EASY Schools and a recent addition, “MENIIT” which has just been announced by the MADE EASY Group.

B.Singh has received numerous national distinctions for his outstanding contributions to education and the social sector. Among these are the 'Champions of Change Award' presented by India's Vice President, Venkaiah Naidu, and the 'Quality in Education Award' awarded by a National News Channel, among others.

Speaking on the launch of the NST program, B.Singh said, "At MADE EASY, we aim to ignite the spirit of relentless pursuit and empower every aspirant to achieve their dreams through the NST program. MADE EASY is committed to nurturing talent and transforming aspirations into achievements. Through NST, we envision a future where every engineering student's dreams are within reach, regardless of their financial constraints."

The last date of registration for the National Scholarship Test is October 5, 2023. The test is due to be conducted on October 15, 2023.

MADE EASY will conduct the NST in 41 cities including: Vijayawada, Vizag, Guwahati, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Chandigarh, Bhilai, Raipur, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kurukshetra, Mandi, Jammu, Srinagar, Ranchi, Bangalore, Kochi, Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Amravati, Nagpur, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Chennai, Hyderabad, Agra, Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Greater Noida, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut Varanasi, Dehradun, Roorkee, and Kolkata.

To register for the National Scholarship Test, students can visit the MADE EASY website www.madeeasy.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor