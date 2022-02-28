Madhabi Puri Buch named new chairperson of SEBI

Madhabi Puri Buch has been named the chairperson of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) The appointment of Madhabi Puri Buch as Chairperson of the market regulator is initially for a period of three years, Sebi said. The tenure of current SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi culminates on February 28. Madhabi Puri Buch is a former Whole Time Member (WTM) of Sebi. She was Sebi WTM between April 5, 2017 and October 4, 2021.

Puri Buch has more than three decades of experience in the financial markets. At Sebi, she handled various portfolios ranging from investment management, collective investment schemes, and surveillance. Before her assignment at Sebi, Buch was a consultant to the New Development Bank in Shanghai, China.Buch has also served as the head of the Singapore office of the private equity firm, Greater Pacific Capital. She has also served as the managing director and chief executive officer at ICICI Securities Limited and as executive director, on the board of ICICI bank.

