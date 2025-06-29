Madhya Pradesh CM holds roadshow in Surat, secures Rs 15,710 cr investment proposals

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 29 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday held a roadshow in Gujarat's Surat, aimed at attracting investments from the western state's industrialists and businesses into his state.

Talking to reporters in Surat a key industrial hub in Gujarat CM Yadav said his state has a lot of potential for investments in various sectors.

He also noted that investment proposals worth Rs 15,710 crore were announced today, with approximately 11,500 new employment opportunities.

Detox Corporation Private Limited will invest Rs 7,500 crore, while KPI Green Energy Limited will invest Rs 6,500 crore in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said.

"There is a lot of potential in Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh has various policies, in addition to the ease of doing business. Today, Madhya Pradesh is standing at a point where from all over the state, as well as from outside the country, entrepreneurs from all sectors are ready to work with us, be it textile, gems, jewellery, chemical, pharma engineering, and all different types of investors," the chief minister briefed reporters.

"Many other entrepreneurs have expressed their willingness to join Madhya Pradesh. Those who are already involved have doubled their work and decided to build better relations with Madhya Pradesh as a future potential state," the chief minister added.

The Madhya Pradesh government, according to the chief minister, is also ready to work side-by-side and improve relations with its neighbouring states.

On the state's future and its contribution to developing India's dreams by 2047, he said Madhya Pradesh aims to contribute USD 2 trillion to the national economy.

"Prime Minister imagines 30 trillion dollars (as part of Viksit Bharat dreams). Therefore, every state should take its own target. We also target to ramp up our economy to USD 2 trillion, and that will be our contribution to the national economy," the chief minister added.

Ashish Gujrati, a Surat-based businessman and former President of Gujarat Chamber of Commerce, talking to ANI, said, he had a good discussion about Madhya Pradesh CM and textiles.

"We discussed how can one invest in textiles in Madhya Pradesh, and especially our textile ecosystem of Surat, the benefits of this ecosystem and the benefits of its experience, and replicate in Madhya Pradesh. We discussed how to develop the textile ecosystem in Madhya Pradesh. The policy of Madhya Pradesh is also very attractive. So there is a lot of investment scope from Surat to Madhya Pradesh," Ashish Gujrati added.

Nikhil Madrasi, the President of the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said industrialists of Surat are ready to bring industry in Madhya Pradesh.

"I can say with great pleasure that we have told him that there is a lot of scope in Surat. And Surat's industry wants to develop, whether it is Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan or the whole country. We only need Ease of Doing Business. If we get the opportunity for Ease of Doing Business, then the industrialists of Surat are ready to bring industry anywhere," he added.

Ashok Girawala, President, Federation of Gujarat Weavers Association, said: "Industry is growing in the whole country, whether it is Odisha or Telangana or Bengaluru. Industries are growing everywhere, so I believe that Bhopal as well as Madhya Pradesh will also become a textile hub."

Chairman of South Gujarat CII, Hetul Mehta, said, "The pharmaceutical industry is one of the fastest-growing industries across India. The ease of doing business and the policies that have come forward for the pharmaceutical industry are a very great investment for the pharma, not only for the Indian domestic market but also for export. India will become one of the largest players in the world in the pharmaceutical industry. All the policies that are in place should favour the pharmaceutical industry so that growth can come into the industry. It's one of the best places to invest."

