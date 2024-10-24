Magic of Early Years - A Holistic Education Kit for Young Learners

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 24: Burlington English, in collaboration with the Early Childhood Association, announces the launch of its transformative Magic of Early Years kit, designed to elevate the learning experience for millions of preschool students across India. This comprehensive kit aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and equips educators with modern, child-centred tools that foster holistic development during the foundational years.

Burlington English's resources go beyond traditional learning methods, incorporating the latest pedagogical approaches, brain development research, and wellness principles grounded in the Panchkosha framework. The kit includes material promoting social capacities, teamwork, ethics, personal cleanliness and healthy lifestyle choicesan area often overlooked in early childhood education.

The Burlington Magic of Early Years kit is designed from the ground up to align with the National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage (NCF-FS) 2022 and is also the only product endorsed by the Early Childhood Association (ECA) with a 5-star rating. It promotes a play-based, activity-based approach to learning, integrating alphabet, numbers, counting, shapes, puzzles, and music while focusing on healthy lifestyle choices and excluding junk food imagery. The kit also includes comprehensive language and literacy development material, such as Oral Language Development and Word Recognition books, and incorporates Indian stories and traditional art forms to foster cultural awareness. Additionally, the resources in the kit are based on the Panchkosha framework, addressing the holistic development of children, including their physical, cognitive, socio-emotional, and ethical growth.

Speaking at the launch event attended by representatives from over 80 schools across the country, Mr. Amit Baveja, Managing Director of Burlington English India & Southeast Asia, said, "Burlington English is committed to setting new standards in early years education, and this initiative reflects our unwavering dedication to shaping the future of India's young learners. With the launch of the Magic of Early Years kit, we are taking a bold step forward in revolutionising early childhood education. We are also the only publisher to have received a 5-star endorsement from the Early Childhood Association because we have not just adapted content; we have designed it to completely align with NCF-FS 2022. We aim to impact millions of students by providing them with the tools needed to develop holistically, ensuring they are prepared for a rapidly evolving world."

The Burlington English Magic of Early Years is an exciting resource that revolutionises learning by offering engaging, developmentally appropriate tools that make education enjoyable for students. It also empowers teachers and parents with structured, easy-to-use materials, fostering collaboration and making early education more impactful in both school and home settings.

Dr Swati Popat Vats, Advisor for The Burlington Magic of Early Years and President of ECA-APER, remarked, "Burlington English has established that they truly are the publisher that cares with The Burlington Magic of Early Years series. Having excluded all practices that can potentially stress children, they not only aligned the resource with NCF-2022, but also went the extra mile to weave joy, choice, wonder and brain development into the learning material. Kudos to Burlington English for setting the standard for quality and developmentally appropriate material for early years!"

Burlington English remains committed to supporting India's early education sector by offering comprehensive, research-based resources that not only cater to foundational literacy and numeracy but also promote children's socio-emotional and ethical growth, preparing them for future success.

