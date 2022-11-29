Magical Trend, a one-stop shop for designer jewellery needs

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 29: Ahmedabad-based Magical Trend has become synonymous with unique and stylish imitation jewellery pieces that are perfect for every occasion.

Established by Ankita Brahmbhatt in 2019, Magical Trend crafts exquisite imitation jewellery items for both women and men and has become the preferred jewellery shopping destination for a large number of clients.

“We offer a wide range of imitation jewellery across several categories, for all age groups, and different occasions at the most reasonable prices. The bridal collection features specially curated and intricately designed necklaces, bracelets, earrings, etc. Every single piece of jewellery comes with unmatched designs and trendsetting craftsmanship, making them a perfect choice for making a style statement,” said Ankita Brahmbhatt, Founder and Director of Magical Trend.

For women, Magical Trend’s vast jewellery collection includes beautifully designed necklaces, earrings, bangles, bracelets, maang tikka, and many more. The collection for men includes special jewellery pieces for grooms such as groom mala, turban brooch, sherwani brooch, sherwani buttons, cufflink lapel pins, and many more. The jewellery pieces are also a very popular gifting option, including as a return gift in marriages.

“Our collection includes both traditional and modern designs that are suited for all occasions and celebrations and make you stand out. We are especially popular among NRIs who come to India solely for special occasions such as marriages and engagement ceremonies. We are like a one-stop shop for all their jewellery needs,” she said further.

Magical Trend also rents its jewellery collection for special occasions.

