magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

New Delhi [India], July 28: India's largest hyperlocal Super-App, magicpin’s fashion carnival ‘Magic Fashion Frenzy’ will be live from 28th July. This fashion sale will witness magicpin offering access to more than 150+ brands and 10,000 stores across 20 cities from leading Indian and international brands upto 60% discounts. Users can avail additional 10-15% discounts which will be over and above ongoing sales in the stores. The eye-catching discount deals include flat Flat 55% off on Puma, 40% on Allen Solly, 49% on Arrow, 40% on Reliance Trends Footwear, 28% on ONLY, 29% on Soch, 15% on Max Fashion, 15% on Titan, 18% on Fastrack, 21% on Van Heusen and among others.

Besides access to numerous savings offers to shop for the entire family, Magic Fashion Frenzy brings specially curated saving discounts from nearby stores for customers seeking trending and new collections at a great value. Customers can simply visit their nearest participating outlet, explore the vast range of products, and enjoy the exclusive discounts. In addition, magicpin users can also redeem these offers through the magicpin app, enhancing their convenience and accessibility.

Anshoo Sharma, CEO & Co-founder at magicpin said, “Our latest edition of the end of season fashion sale, which starts from 28th July is expected to see 30% increase in sales for our partnered fashion brands in a span of 15 days. We aim to touch 1 lakh store transactions with a catalogue size to 50 lakhs SKUs and high frequency in sales for brands such as Puma, Bata, Allen Solly, Titan, Reliance Trends Footwear, Lifestyle and others. The customers will get access to choose from great deals and offers from brands as well as exciting rewards from their favorite near-by stores which in turn will boost offline fashion retail.”

Whether someone is looking for comfortable footwear, elegant ethnic wear, chic modern dresses, the sale will cater to everyone with different styles and tastes. magicpin will be hosting multiple weekend sales ‘Saturday Bling’ with various saving offers to make in-store purchases more affordable. Major brands including Puma, Titan World, Wildcraft, Levi’s, Lifestyle, Allen Solly, Forever New, Pantaloons, Pepe Jeans, ONLY, Max Fashion, Van Heusen, Reliance Trends, Blackberrys etc are running big saving discounts over and above in store discounts.

One can simply avail the biggest discounts while shopping offline in your favorite store.You can follow some easy steps and the products will be yours.

Step 1: Download magicpin App

Step 2: Log in or Sign Up using a mobile number or email address

Step 3: Browse various offers available from the Fashion Sale page

Step 4: Select voucher/gift-card applicable according to your estimated bill

Step 5: Buy gift card on magicpin using magicpoints and cash at a discount

Step 6: At billing counter, show the voucher code or gift card to the staff before placing the order.

