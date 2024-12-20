Magnum Educorporates Unveils CFMRA Program: A Magnet For High-Tech, High-Growth Career

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 20: Magnum Educorporates, a training institute based in Lucknow, proudly announces its commitment to transform the lives of aspirants in their unemployment phase with a single-handed program providing guaranteed job assurance & career stability. With the CFMRA program, the learning platform Magnum Educoporates, hope to direct students and professionals on a high-tech and high-growth career path. The CFMRA program by Magnum Educorporates can serve as a much-needed certification program, helping aspirants attract a high salary package helping them craft a well-settled career.

The CFMRA certification program of Magnum Educorporates aim to provide stock market, financial analysis & market research analysis curriculum for candidates who want to become certified and get placed. Using live projects & practical knowledge, the courses under the CFMRA program by the training institute can prepare the youth for tomorrow with practical skills and get placed in top management consulting firms. The job guaranteed assistance program can allow graduates and post graduates in any field to get the dream job in just four months as they earn while they learn.

The trainer at Magnum Educorporates, Prabjot Singh, who has 15 years of experience, revealed that the MSME and Industry Skilled Certification courses under the CFMRA program can change the life of a person. She stated, “Our certification program is the first of a kind in India and breaking records from the last 10 years in the analytical world. Students looking for the fastest industry-demanded option to switch from 2 lakhs to the highest salary package of 15 to 18 lakhs. And that too, in just 3 to 4 years can enroll for this program.”

The CFMRA certification program can help students aspiring to careers in the financial and non-financial industries. This internationally skilled accepted certification by Magnum Educorporates, enables aspirants to target a salary ranging between 25k to 40k and has been designed for aspirants to develop interpersonal as well as professional skills. The economical as well as professionally certified program by the institute features 40+ live projects to upskill the enrolled students with industrial skills & consulting careers with top investment banks, mutual fund houses, brokerage houses, and more.

“On International Women's Day, we were honored to receive credentials for placing our students in top management consulting firms by a leading news daily, Amar Ujala,” added Prabjot Singh about the occasion.

The high-tech training institute in India is preparing business entrepreneurs for tomorrow. The employment opportunities that enrolled students can attract with the CFMRA program are unlike the regular non-sales career opportunities delivered by other institutes in India. Students searching for a stock market training institute in India can enroll in the three-in-one certification course under Magnum Educorporates' CFMRA program. They can acquire top analyst careers in the country and make earnings that can transform their lives.

Student enrollment programs such as the CFMRA program by Magnum Educorporates are bringing a new wave of revolution in the way finance and non-finance students make careers in finance, the stock market, and market research. The three modules covered in this hundred per cent placement-focused program can prepare the enrolled students for placements as research analysts, technical analysts, derivative analysts, equity associates, and credit officers, among others.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor