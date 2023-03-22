Mahak Chowdhary, President of RR Foundation, distributed food packets among the people affected by the fire in Oshiwara  

New Delhi (India), March 22: Mahak Chowdhary, social worker and the founder of RR Foundation, continues to do many types of work in the interest of society. She met and consoled people affected by the Oshiwara fire. Along with this, Mahak Chowdhary distributed food packets among the people. She promised to help the affected people with all possible facilities like food, clothes and medicine. People badly affected by the massive fire in Oshiwara expressed their gratitude to RR Foundation and Mahak Chowdhary for this initiative.

Let us tell you that Mahak Chowdhary continues to do many types of social work. Recently, she planted trees for the betterment of the environment. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, sewing machines, catering and other business-related materials were distributed to needy women by RR Foundation. On this occasion, women were also honored by the president of the organization, Mahak Chaudhary, who included doctors, nurses, Anganwadi workers, sweepers, teachers, journalists, and social workers.

Mahak Chowdhary has also started a help center for women so that the victimized women can get timely help.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor