WTC 2023: ICC confirms World Test Championship final dates

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on February 8, 2023, revealed the dates of the finals that will be played at The Oval later this year. India, Australia, and South Africa are the prominent contenders and the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Test series between the 'men in blue' and the Aussies will decide who takes the flight to London and plays the all-important match. India will take on Australia in a four-match Test series that starts on February 9, 2023, and will be played in Nagpur.

The WTC (World Test Championship) finals will be played at The Oval, London from 7 to 11 June 2023 after the Indian Premier League (IPL) concludes. Keeping in mind what happened the last time around in the 2021 edition of the WTC finals, ICC has also kept June 12, 2023, as the reserve day. New Zealand are the defending champions of the title but they might not even get to chance to defend their title in the finals. The Kiwis defeated India by a margin of wickets in 2021. The match was played in Southampton.

