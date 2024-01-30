BCCI Power Player Shah Eyes Top ICC Job, Set to Leave ACC Post - Reports

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah is likely to resign from his position as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President to run for the post of ICC Chairman in November. Currently, the position is with New Zealand’s Greg Barclay and he has been in power since November 2020. If Jay Shah gets elected, he will become the third Indian after N Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar to become the International Cricket Council Chairman.

Shah became a member of the finance and marketing committees of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2015.He stepped down from the position of GCA joint secretary in September 2019. The following month, he was elected as the secretary of BCCI for a one-and-a-half-year term and the youngest of the five office bearers. In December 2019, the BCCI selected Shah as its representative for future CEC meetings of International Cricket Council. In January 2021, Asian Cricket Council appointed Shah as President. After serving as an executive board member of the Central Board of Cricket, Ahmedabad, starting 2009, Shah became the joint secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) in September 2013. During his tenure as joint secretary, he oversaw GCA's construction of the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, along with his father Amit Shah who was GCA president at the time.