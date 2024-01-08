ICC Announces Nominees for Men’s and Women’s Player of the Month Awards for December 2023 - Details Inside

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the shortlists for the ICC Men’s and Women’s Player of the Month awards for December 2023. In the men's category, Australia's captain Pat Cummins, Bangladesh's Taijul Islam, and New Zealand's Glenn Phillips have been nominated for their outstanding performances in key ICC World Test Championship clashes.

Men’s Player of the Month Nominees:

Pat Cummins (Australia): Cummins led Australia to a clean sweep over Pakistan in a three-match home Test series. His exceptional bowling performance in the second Test in Melbourne, where he claimed ten wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the second innings, played a pivotal role in securing the series victory. Cummins also reached the milestone of 250 wickets in Test cricket for Australia.

Taijul Islam (Bangladesh): The experienced left-arm spinner Taijul Islam showcased his skills against New Zealand, playing a crucial role in Bangladesh's first Test victory. His remarkable six-wicket haul in the match contributed to Bangladesh's success, despite losing the second Test. Taijul's consistent performances earned him the Player of the Series accolade.

Glenn Phillips (New Zealand): Phillips emerged as the shining light for New Zealand in the second Test against Bangladesh, helping his team secure a series draw. His all-round contribution, including a crucial 87 runs in challenging conditions and a match-winning 40, showcased his exceptional talent.

The winners will be decided through votes from an independent ICC Voting Academy and fans worldwide. The announcement is scheduled for next week.

Women’s Player of the Month Nominees:

The women's category features exceptional performances from India's Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma, along with Zimbabwe's Precious Marange.

Precious Marange (Zimbabwe): Marange played a pivotal role in Zimbabwe's victory at the ICC Women’s T20WC Africa Qualifier, delivering standout performances. Her impressive bowling, including a hat-trick in the final, helped Zimbabwe secure a landmark win.

Jemimah Rodrigues (India): Rodrigues showcased versatility with impressive batting displays across formats. Noteworthy innings, including 70-plus scores in Tests against England and Australia, highlighted her consistency and contribution to India's success.

Deepti Sharma (India): The all-rounder made significant contributions in both Tests and ODIs during December. Notable performances with both bat and ball, including a top score of 67 in Tests against England and a five-wicket haul in ODIs against Australia, demonstrated her all-round prowess.

Cricket enthusiasts and fans can cast their votes for their favorite performers until Saturday by visiting icc-cricket.com/awards.