Maharashtra Assembly Elections: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das casts vote in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 : Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das along with his wife cast their vote at the Activity School polling centre in the Malabar Hill assembly constituency on Wednesday.

Das commended the arrangements at the polling station, lauding the Election Commission for its efficient planning.

"The arrangements (at the polling station) were very good. I congratulate the Election Commission. The elections are being held in the middle of the week, so everyone is expecting a high voter turnout," Das said after casting his vote.

The single-phase Maharashtra assembly elections commenced at 7 a.m. today across 288 constituencies, with voting set to conclude at 6 p.m.

The elections have attracted 4,136 candidates, including 2,086 independents, vying for seats in the politically significant state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting 149 seats, while its alliance partners, Shiv Sena and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), are fighting for 81 and 59 seats, respectively.

On the other side, the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), is aiming to regain political ground.

Mumbai has been fortified with elaborate security arrangements to ensure a peaceful voting process. The city police have deployed over 25,000 personnel, including riot-control teams and home guards. Areas like Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar and Dharavi have witnessed heightened vehicle checks.

More than 2,000 senior officers are monitoring law and order, underscoring the importance of a seamless election process in the financial capital of India.

The run-up to the elections witnessed an intense, high-decibel campaign, ending on November 18. Maharashtra's political battle has been characterized by shifting alliances and ideological clashes.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which includes Shiv Sena and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), is locked in a fierce contest with the MVA, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

In the previous assembly elections in 2019, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 105 seats, followed by Shiv Sena with 56 and Congress with 44. The 2024 elections, however, are being closely watched for their potential to reshape the state's political dynamics.

With approximately 9.7 crore registered voters, Maharashtra is poised for a significant electoral day. The Election Commission's focus on midweek voting aims to boost participation, a sentiment echoed by leaders and voters alike.

