Maharashtra cabinet clears establishment of MahaGeotech Corporation

Mumbai, Sep 30 Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday approved the establishment of MahaGeotech Corporation to give an integrated and planned push to the development of the state by combining modern science and technology.

The corporation will be established under the Companies Act with the creation of 106 posts, including the Director General, Director, and Deputy Director.

The establishment of MahaGeotech Corporation will be in addition to the existing Maharashtra Remote Sensing Application Centre (MRAC).

“Geospatial technology is now being used globally. This is of great help to the administration in planning and decision-making,” said the government release.

It added that the state established the Maharashtra Remote Sensing Application Centre in 1988.

“The projects implemented by MRAC include Geographic Information System (GIS) based Road Information System, Urban Planning Regional Plan, Jalyukta Shivar and Watershed Development Scheme, Hill Development Scheme, e-Panchama, Mahaangri Tech, Kandalvan Study Groundwater Management and Minerals and Mines Study,” said the government release.

According to the government release, the MahaGeotech Corporation will help strengthen this system and enable MRAC to meet the challenges of future and rapid changes in technology.

About 5,000 square feet of space will be reserved for the head office of the organisation at GST Bhavan, Wadala, Mumbai, and it has also been approved to take a rented space in the South Mumbai area until this space is constructed and handed over.

It was approved to provide a provision of Rs 25 crore for the expenses of the corporation.

