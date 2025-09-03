Maharashtra exempts EVs from paying tolls at Atal Setu, Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Samruddhi Highway

New Delhi [India], September 3 : From August 21, electric vehicles have been exempted from paying toll tax on the Atal Setu, Mumbai-Pune Expressway, and the Samruddhi Highway, according to a government notification. The move, announced by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, is part of Maharashtra's effort to encourage cleaner transport and support electric vehicle (EV) owners across the state.

Minister Sarnaik said that as per the notification issued by the Maharashtra government under the Motor Vehicle Tax Act 1958, all types of electric vehicles have been exempted from toll plazas while travelling on certain routes.

The decision covers electric four-wheelers in the M2, M3, and M6 categories, along with electric buses operated both by State Transport Undertakings (STU) and private players. The exemption has been in effect since midnight of August 22, 2025, ensuring smoother travel for EV owners on key state highways.

The state government believes this initiative, under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, will give a significant push to the electric vehicle industry, while also making road travel more cost-effective for users.

"This decision of the government will be important in promoting eco-friendly transport and clean energy use in the state," Sarnaik added.

Alongside the toll waiver announcement, the state cabinet also cleared several major urban transport projects. These include the approval of Metro Line-11, which will connect Anik Depot and Wadala to the Gateway of India in Mumbai, with a budgetary provision of Rs. 23,487.51 crore. Loans have also been approved for the Thane Circular Metro, Pune Metro Line-2, Line-4, and Nagpur Metro Phase-2.

Further, the cabinet approved the construction of two new metro stations at Balajinagar and Bibwewadi on the Swargate-Katraj Metro line, with a revised provision of Rs. 683.11 crore.

Funding arrangements for suburban rail upgrades under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) and road infrastructure projects in Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Nagpur were also given the green light.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor