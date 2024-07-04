Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais released the book Narendra Modi Sanvad Naye Bharat Ka Sankalp written by Dr. Mustafa Yusuf Ali Gom

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4: The unveiling ceremony of the book ‘Narendra Modi: Sanvad Naye Bharat ka Sankalp’, authored by Dr. Mustafa Yusuf Ali Gom, took place at the Mukti Auditorium in Andheri West during the Vagdhara Arts Festival. The event was graced by the Chief Guest, Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais.

The stage was adorned with prominent personalities including the organizer Vaagish Saraswat, writer-director Rumi Jaafri, Principal Ajay Kaul and renowned art director Jayant Deshmukh, among others.

The book, dedicated to the enthusiastic leadership and visionary perspective of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflects the hopes and aspirations of the Indian populace. Through this publication, Dr. Gom shares Prime Minister Modi’s leadership style and his vision of an ideal India that he has developed. The book illuminates the progress made under his leadership towards the holistic development of the nation. Book Published by the Mumbai Hindi Academy, this work offers insights into the Prime Minister’s transformative initiatives and their impact on India’s socio-economic landscape.

Governor Ramesh Bais, in his address, lauded the efforts of Dr. Mustafa Yusuf Ali Gom in capturing the essence of Prime Minister Modi’s governance philosophy. He highlighted the significance of the book in portraying the Prime Minister’s commitment to building a prosperous and inclusive India.

Dr. Mustafa Yusuf Ali Gom, speaking at the event, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to delve into Prime Minister Modi’s leadership journey. He emphasized how the Prime Minister’s policies and initiatives have resonated with the aspirations of the Indian people, fostering a sense of optimism and progress across the nation.

The book ‘Narendra Modi: Sanvad Naye Bharat ka Sankalp’ is not merely a narrative but a tribute to Prime Minister Modi’s relentless dedication and transformative vision. It sheds light on his efforts to steer India towards greater heights of development and prosperity.

The audience at the Mukti Shabhagar applauded the launch of the book, acknowledging its significance in documenting the evolving socio-political landscape under Prime Minister Modi’s tenure.

The Mumbai Hindi Academy, known for promoting literary works of national importance, has taken a commendable step in publishing Dr. Gom’s insightful account of Prime Minister Modi’s leadership journey.

