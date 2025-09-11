Maharashtra is best state for investment with conducive ecosystem: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Sep 11 Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday that Maharashtra is an industry-friendly state in the country and it is the best for industry and investment with conducive ecosystem.

He also added that under the ease of doing business, the state has a conducive environment for investment and industry.

He was speaking at the India-Australia Forum's Global Leaders Meet round table conference.

Saying that the state government is always ready to fulfill the expectations of investors and entrepreneurs, CM Fadnavis said that the state government is formulating new and comprehensive policies for various sectors.

"Policies for 14 sectors will be announced in the coming days. This includes the service sector. The service sector plays a major role in the economic progress of the state. The MAITRI portal has been created so that entrepreneurs and investors do not face any problems and can obtain all the permissions quickly. This is a one-stop scheme and efforts are being made to ensure that entrepreneurs have a good experience while investing in the state," he added.

According to the Chief Minister, the Maharashtra government is making improvements in the ease of doing business.

"New investment concepts are being implemented. A network of expressways is being built in the state," CM Fadnavis said.

"The Vadhavan port will make the state an important partner in the maritime trade sector. Important places across the state are being connected to Vadhavan port within a six-hour radius. The state has great investment opportunities in the areas of sewage management, its processing, solar energy, and infrastructure. Australian industries should take advantage of this. Initiatives should be taken for investment in this sector. A new airport is being built in Pune. This will further accelerate the development of Pune city. New infrastructure projects are being built in Pune for fast transportation. The state government is taking positive decisions for industries and investors," he added.

Before this round table conference, CM Fadnavis interacted with the invitees and industry representatives, saying that Australia is a leading country in the field of education.

Many Indian students go there for education, the Chief Minister said.

"Education will be available in Edu City in Navi Mumbai. Also, the agreement signed by Kurnool University with Gondwana University will provide technical education in the mining sector and the iron industry of Gadchiroli district will benefit from it. Gadchiroli will become the iron capital of the country," he remarked.

On this occasion, Marketing Minister Jayakumar Rawal, Australian High Commissioner Philip Green, Secretary of the Department of Industries P. Anbalagan, along with representatives of various industries were present.

Meanwhile, CM Fadnavis in his post on X said, "Met the Australian cricket legend Steve Waugh at the IABCA Global Leaders Forum in Mumbai today. Thanked him for the special gift, The Spirit of Cricket - India book, featuring 220 photographs capturing cricket journeys across India. It beautifully celebrates the shared spirit and passion for cricket of our two nations."

