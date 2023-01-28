Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President – Raj Thackeray inaugurated the ‘Chikitsa – knee spine and more.. Treatment center in Dadar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28: Take advantage of ancient natural remedies, avoid surgery and vanish pain forever. Dr. Ramakant Devrukhkar’s Chikittsa Wellness Management Company’s new state-of-the-art treatment center for knee and spine disorders is now available in Dadar.

Dr. Ramakant Devrukhkar said at the inauguration of the treatment center, “For the past 4 decades, Chikittsa Wellness Management has been promoting and disseminating the ancient natural healing system.”

Through our organization, the sole aim of the organization is to reach more and more needy patients with yoga, Ayurveda, mesotherapy, acupuncture and other ancient treatment methods. For this purpose, Chikittsa Wellness Management has established treatment centers of its organization in many places like Mumbai, Pune, Nashik. Now the organization has taken a step further and started its new up-to-date treatment center at Shivaji Park in Mumbai known as Heart of Dadar. In this place more emphasis will be placed on treating knee and spine disorders.

This new treatment center in Dadar of Chikittsa Wellness Management was inaugurated on the occasion of our Republic Day on 26th January. This new treatment center was inaugurated by Honorable Raj Thackeray, President of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. Dignitaries like MNS leader Amey Khopkar, Nitin Sardesai, Adguru Bharat Dabholkar were present on this occasion.

Adguru Bharat Dabholkar Dr. Ramakant Devrukhkar has also appealed to more patients to benefit from the ancient natural treatment method. Bharat Dabholkar said, “I have known Dr. Devrukhkar for many years. Many of my celebrity friends have benefited from his treatment. I will mention the names of Viju Khote, Kishore Pradhan, Pooja Bedi and many more. Bharat Dabholkar also said that Dr.Devrukhkar is directly called by professionals from Africa and London to treat their pain.

On the occasion of the inauguration, Dr. Dr. Ramakant Devrukhkar said, “Today, a new treatment center with state-of-the-art medical wellness management facilities has been opened at Dadar, where we will treat knee and spine pain in particular. Knee and spine pains are on the rise these days. People often find the operation easy. People are willing to take any number of drugs to feel better which subside the pain for the time being .That is why we are going to adopt the ancient treatment methods that came out of Dr. Ram Bhosle’s study on knees and spine”.

Dr. Ramakant Devrukhkar further said, “Dr. Ram Bhosale was Mahatma Gandhi’s doctor. He spread his ancient medical treatments all over the world, now we are carrying this legacy forward. At our new treatment center in Dadar, we have envisioned that all facilities will be available at one place and patients will not have to rush. Here, patients can benefit from Ayurveda, advanced physiotherapy and different treatment methods done by combining various things. We are starting this up-to-date Upachar Kendra to treat knee pain and spine disorders so that patients can feel better as soon as possible and stand on their own feet.”

Dr. Ramakant Devrukhkar has been promoting and disseminating these treatment methods through different platforms so that more and more patients can benefit from the ancient treatment methods. He has given guidance on ancient healing methods in many TV shows. Through his organization he also organizes camps to create awareness among people about ancient naturopathy. Dr. Devrukhkar is not only the founder of Medical Wellness Management but also a member of Paramedical Committee of Maharashtra Government (Maharashtra Board of Vocational Education Examination). Also, he is working on the post of President of International School of Alternative Medicine, India. Today, Chikittsa Wellness Management is looked upon as one of the prestigious treatment centers in Maharashtra. So if you want to avoid surgery and keep the pain away forever, remember that there is no alternative to the ancient natural remedies of medical wellness management.

