Maharashtra State Equestrian Championships Unveil Remarkable Talents at Chetak Festival, Sarangkheda -World News Network

PNN

Nandurbar (Maharashtra) [India], January 3: The State Equestrian Association, in collaboration with the Nandurbar District Association, recently hosted the highly anticipated Maharashtra State Level Equestrian Championships at the esteemed Chetak Festival in Sarangkheda. From December 27th to December 31st, 2023, this event witnessed an impressive display of equestrian prowess, attracting numerous teams from across Maharashtra. Over 50 horses and more than 70 skilled riders participated in various challenging events across four thrilling days.

Distinguished personalities, Col Sarparatap Singh, Vice President of the Indigenous Horse Society, International Judge, and Equestrian Games Trainer, alongside Honorable Gunesh Purandare, Secretary of the State Equestrian Association, graced the event as esteemed judges.

The competitions featured a diverse array of events including Ball and Bucket, Dressage, Hacks, Show Jumping, and Tent Pegging. Divided into categories such as Open, Beginner, Junior, Under 14, and Under 12, riders of varying levels showcased their talents.

A standout performance was delivered by Aishwarya Madhav Thail, an eighth-grade student from St. Mary's School, Pune, representing the Digvijay Horse Riding Club, Pune. Despite commencing training in October 2023, Aishwarya displayed exceptional skills, securing an impressive tally of three Gold medals in Dressage, Hacks, and Show Jumping Normal, and one Bronze medal in Pole Bending. Riding astride Era from Digvijay Academy and Dhruv from Digvijay Academy, her triumph was a testament to her dedication and determination.

Aishwarya's journey was not without its challenges. Despite limited experience, both rider and horse entered the competition with the guidance of coaches Swapnil Sane and Aniket Waghode, supported by the mentorship of Gunesh Purandare. Overcoming doubts and facing competitors with years of training, Aishwarya's passion for the sport and recognized potential drove her relentless pursuit of success.

Upon arrival at the Chetak Festival ground on December 26th, the team faced initial challenges as the horses were fatigued, requiring a day to acclimatise. Aishwarya, along with other participants aged between 7 to 27, displayed remarkable sensitivity to their horses' temperaments, reflecting the strong bond between rider and horse fostered at Digvijay.

Facing the Ball and Bucket Race on December 27th, Aishwarya encountered initial setbacks but rallied, securing a commendable third place in the Pole Bending Race. Notably, before the Hacks event, after an exceptional performance in Dressage, Aishwarya was called upon by Hon. Col Sarpratap to demonstrate riding and balancing techniques to fellow participants, showcasing her exceptional skills honed under the tutelage of Gunesh Sir.

Aishwarya's remarkable journey culminated in her outstanding victories in Dressage, Hacks and Show Jumping Normal, earning her well-deserved Gold medals, along with a bronze in Pole Bending. Her triumph was a culmination of unwavering dedication, supported by the belief and guidance of passionate trainers like Swapnil Sane and Gunesh Purandare.

The Maharashtra State Equestrian Championships celebrated the stunning debut of Aishwarya and Era, reflecting the triumph of passion, hard work, and unwavering determination in the world of equestrian sports.

This story is released by Satish Reddy from http://worldnewsnetwork.co.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor