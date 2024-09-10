Maharashtra Udyog Sanman Purskar 2024 Swiftnlift Media Group Celebrates Business Excellence in Nagpur

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 10: The Maharashtra Udyog Sanman Purskar 2024, powered by SwiftNLift Media Group, was a grand success in Orange City Nagpur. The event, held on August 24, 2024, honored and recognized exemplary businesses from Madhya Maharashtra for their outstanding performances and invaluable contributions to their respective fields.

Hosted by Ankita More, the evening was graced by renowned actress Sonalee Kulkarni, who served as the chief guest. Her presence added a touch of glamour and prestige to the ceremony, showcasing the achievements of the most influential and innovative companies in the region.

SwiftNLift Media Group, an internationally recognized leader in the celebration and connection of businesses, organized the award ceremony. Known for its highly acclaimed magazine SwiftNLift, the media group has made significant strides in interconnecting industries with their clients, fostering a well-rounded business environment. With a commitment to recognition and connectivity, SwiftNLift Media has celebrated over 3,000 businesses worldwide.

Nilesh Sabe, CEO of SwiftNLift Media Group, expressed his satisfaction with the event, stating, "It is great to see how well the event went. The Maharashtra Udyog Sanman Purskar 2024 underscores our commitment to celebrating excellence in business. We feel highly privileged to recognize the remarkable achievements of businesses in Madhya Pradesh and to connect them with a global audience."

The awards provided a platform for businesses across various fields to showcase their exemplary performances on a larger scale. The evening was marked by artistic, inspirational, and celebratory moments, reflecting the high standards and achievements of the awardees.

List of Awardees:

1. Dr Ramesh Kumar Borkute - CEO, Yehova Yire Urban Credit Co-operative Society Ltd. Chandrapur - Most Innovative Bank

2. Pandurang Parade - President, Vasundhara Samaj Kalyan Swayansevi Sanstha - Best Social Activist Award

3. Shubhraj Giri - Proprietor, New Shubham Travels - Best Travel Agency

4. Rekha Naik - Founder, Aayushman Samajik Vidhyanik Seva Sanstha - Best Educational Innovation

5. Jamil Ansari - Founder & Managing Director, Kayal Health - Best Healthcare Technology

6. Om Sanjay Raut - Owner, Shivkrupa Traders - Shelubazar Innovative Trader Award

7. Ranjana Mahendra Bhawsagar - Owner, Real Beauty Care - Best Skin Care Brand

8. Pooja Nutesh Radake - Owner, Yug Dalmil - Pioneering Woman in Dal Manufacturing in Vidarbha

9. Amit Chandrakant Kadam & Mr. Rajbodhi Meshram - Partners, Zero Mile Holidays - Best Luxury Travel Experience

10. Roshan Ambhore & Mr. Rahul Satpute - Directors, Amulya Amruttulya - Best Tea Cafe

11. Vidhya Babhulkar - Owner, Niyatii rs99mall - Rising Star in Mall Retail

12. CA Niraj Rathi - Founder, N-Rathi Career Forum, Akola - Most Dedicated Teacher

13. Nitin Yerojwar - Director, Success Computer Education Center Mul - Best Computer Educator

14. Dipak Deshpande - CEO, Rerapropertydotcom - Emerging Real Estate E-commerce Platform of the Year for Rera Approved Property

15. Sapna Sandeep Chiwhane - Proprietor, Vritika Ink World - Best Specialty Ink

16. Sahil R Sangole & Mr. Sanket Bodele - Founders, CMGC - Excellence in IT Training Delivery

17. Yash Narendra Kavitar - Owner, Aashirvad Steel Work & Modular Kitchen - Excellence in Steel Fabrication

18. Mangala Prakash Mahalle - Owner, Smile Makeup Studio - Best Makeup Studio of the Year

19. Moreshwar Vasantrao Ghode - Marketing Manager, Siddi Organic Nagpur Soil Testing Lab Ramtek - Best Use of Technology in Soil Testing

20. Pratik Lakhanlal Mulchandani - Owner & Founder, Bharatiya Technology - Excellence in IT Support

21. Pallavi Ishwar Ambekar - Owner, Pallavi Beauty Parlour - Best Makeup Artist

22. Ar. Kanchan Girde & Ar. Yogesh Gupta - Principal Architect and Co-founder, Archiiron Architects - Best Commercial Architecture

23. Umesh Indarchand Baid - Owner, Suvidha Medicals - Excellence in Product Availability, Timing, Inventory Management and Best Healthcare Provider

24. Abhijit Kishor Tarale - Founder, I FEEL DANCE COMPANY - Best Wedding Choreography Company

25. Pratik Lakhanlal Mulchandani - Owner & Founder, Bharatiya Technology - IT Company of the Year

26. Sonali Waghulkar & Praful Waghulkar - Owners, Hotel Apsara Banquet - Best Wedding Venue

27. Sonali Waghulkar & Praful Waghulkar - Owners, Hotel Apsara Banquet - Best Catering Service

28. Sonali Waghulkar & Praful Waghulkar - Owners, Hotel Apsara Banquet - Best Budget-Friendly Venue

29. Jitendra Sudam Dhake - CEO, Dhake Enterprises - Best Real Estate Company & Best Customer Service in Real Estate Gadchiroli

30. Kailash Patle - Chairman, Fortune Infra Grow Pvt. Ltd. - Best Property Management Company

31. DigiiSquare - Digital Marketing E-Learning Platform

32. Sachin Raut & Nilesh Kamble - Co-Founder & Director, Gaffis Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Top IT Service Provider

33. Arti Pratik Admane - Owner, Sai Beauty Parlour - Best Makeup Artist

34. Roshani Rahul Sakharkar - Owner, Guddi's Makeover - Excellence in Makeup Artistry

35. Prathamesh Bansod - Managing Director, Sqft Infra - Rising Star in Real Estate

36. Jagesh Salame - Founder, Jay Flower Blossoms - Emerging Floral Designer Award

37. Dr Sushilraje S Deshmukh - Owner, S S Deshmukh Jewellers - Luxury Jewelry Brand Award

38. Bhushan Onkarrao Rangire - Director, Sahg Health Care Pvt. Ltd. - Best Instrument for Research and Development

39. Gaurav Sudhakar Borkar - CEO, Sudhakarji Borkar Jewellers - Youngest Businessman & Jeweler of the Year

40. Premchand Bhonge - M.D., Can Group Of Industries - Business of the Year

41. Prasenjeet Siddharth Chahande - Founder, Icewonder Holidays - Innovative Travel Service Award

42. Mayra Jambhulkar - Owner, Mayra Makeover - Best Makeup Artist of the Year

43. Vaibhav Dilip Lokhande - Founder and CEO, Sai Enterprises - Most Innovative Concept

44. Amol Prabhudas Sonune & Dipali Amol Sonune - Managing Director & Director, Yassh Tutelage Pvt. Ltd. - Women's Education and Empowerment

45. Rajesh Ramesh Singhai - Owner, Jain Events & Entertainment - Best Wedding Planner of the Year

46. Shubham Chandrashekhar Tidake - Founder, Tidake Construction - Best Construction & Interior Project Award

47. Pandurang Lingaji Kumre & Ajay Wasudevrao Bhorkhade - CEO & Founder, Nature Agro Developers LLP - Excellence in Sandalwood Plantation Management

48. Suraj Buddhudas Bende & Simran Khan - Founder & Co-Founder, Finalize Finserv - Best Customer Service in Financial Services

49. Ritesh Manohar Chandekar - Director, Prarambh Consultancy and Architectures - Property Consultant of the Year

50. Prof Shweta Japulkar Uike - Director, Shweta Commerce Academy - Outstanding Contribution to Commerce Education

51. Pravin Gautam Meshram - Proprietor, Rahul Pile Foundation - Best Piling Contractor of the Year

52. Saurabh Ghadinkar - Managing Director, 7Sta Steel Doors - Best Interior Door Design

53. Priyanka Atul Chutke - Managing Director, Samarth Home Appliances Company - Best Off-Grid Solar Solution

54. Haji Musa Haji Iqbal Tikki - Owner, Tikki Builders & Developers - Best Residential Plot Project Award

55. Jawed Raza - Owner, Vidharbha Multiservice - Best Waste Management Practices & Best Water Utility Service

56. Vikki Bhaurao Kawale - State Secretary, Electrical Contractors Association (Maharashtra State) - Best Electrical Contractor

57. Priyanka Bhushan Puranik - Owner, Piyas Parlour - Creative Makeup Artist of the Year

58. Subhash Ramkrushna Harshe - Owner, Harshe Jewellers Vairagad, Armori - Outstanding Bridal Jewelry

59. Lata Kokate - Health and Fitness Coach, Fitness and Nutrition Club - Excellence in Health and Fitness Coaching

60. Kasturi Ramesh Tipale & Kalyani Ramesh Tipale - Owners, Tipale Catering Services - Best Customer Service in Catering

61. Diksha Sachin Rehapade - Owner, D R. Makeover and Makeup Academy - Excellence in Makeup Artistry

62. Nitesh Rambhauji Chaudhary - Proprietor, R S Enterprise - Cosmetic Distributor - Excellence in Customer Service

63. Dr Vivek Vishnupant Bhaskarwar - Chairman, Gurukul CBSE English Medium School Digras - Excellence in Academic Achievement

64. Ratnakar Baliramji Nagapure - CMD & Pradeep S. Lokhande - MD, Aryans Realtors - Best Emerging Real Estate Company

65. Dr Aniket Ablankar - Director, Entrepreneurship Development and Education Welfare Council - Excellence in Education Innovation

