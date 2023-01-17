Maharashtra’s King and Queen Contest 2023 was a massive success

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 17: Maharashtra King and Queen Contest 2023, organised by the Women Wealth Winner Foundation and supported by BJP Cultural Cell, Kothrud, received an incredible response statewide.

Maharashtra King and Queen Contest 2023, a unique cultural contest, was held on 9th January 2023 at Marigold Banquet. The purpose of this contest was to preserve the cultural heritage of Maharashtra and add some glamour to it. Ninety contestants were selected from a total of 1700 contestants from Kolhapur, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, and Mumbai. Along with the fashion show, a social round featuring social work done by the contestants; was also conducted for the finale selection.

The Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Textile Industry, and Parliamentary Affairs and Guardian Minister of Pune, Hon’ble Mr.Chandrakant Dada Patil, Singer, Banker and Social Worker Mrs.Amrita Fadnavis, Famous Actor Jackie Shroff, Famous Actor/Director Praveen Tarde, Mr.Shailesh Gojamgunde, State Convener – BJP, Shri.Kiran Dagde Patil – corporator of Pune, Shri.Dilip Vede Patil – corporator of Pune, Mrs.Shraddha Prabhune – Corporator of Pune, Mrs.Manjushri Khardekar – corporator of Pune and Mr.Puneet Joshi graced the program with their presence.

The organiser of this contest and a member of BJP Cultural Cell, actress Dimple Chopde, said in her speech, ‘We were able to make this competition and its grand appearance possible only because of the continuous guidance and cooperation of Hon’ble Minister Chandrakant Patil. I will always be grateful to him for his invaluable support to this initiative as a mentor.’ She further said, ‘I hope that the Maharashtra King and Queen Contest will continue to be a hit with fans not only in 2023 but every year to come and will continue to receive more and more response.’ All the dignitaries present; appreciated this unique contest and wished that such events should be organized continuously.

The competition was conducted in four groups namely Gold Males, Platinum Males, Gold Females, and Platinum Females. Prithviraj Kate (Gold Males), Subodh Deshpande (Platinum Males), Dipasha Sethiya (Gold Females), and Priya Shaw (Platinum Females) emerged victorious. Prizes were in the form of cash, mementos, certificates, free grooming, and coupons worth Rs 50,000.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor