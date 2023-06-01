Maharishi Ayurveda Hospital Introduces a Unique and Modern Ayurvedic OPD Experience

New Delhi (India), June 1: Maharishi Ayurveda Hospital has unveiled a modern Ayurvedic OPD at its hospital in Shalimar Bagh, Delhi, that promises to revolutionize the traditional Ayurvedic experience. The facility was officially launched on 12th January 2023, the birthday of His Holiness Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, the founder of Maharishi Ayurveda. Unlike traditional Ayurvedic OPDs that are dull and lacklustre, the new centre offers a unique and entertaining approach to Ayurveda.

Maharishi Ayurveda Hospital thought outside the box and introduced a new OPD concept that tends to entertain, educate, and empower its guests. Visitors can explore a variety of exhibits and gain a comprehensive understanding of Ayurveda in an engaging and interesting way. This new centre is the ideal place to start one’s Ayurvedic journey, particularly for those who have never experienced Ayurveda before.

Maharishi Ayurveda Hospital’s multi-modality approach involves a comprehensive and holistic approach to healing. In addition to Ayurvedic doctor consultations with pulse diagnosis, the facility offers Ayurvedic treatments, Panchakarma, Transcendental Meditation, and Disease-specific Yoga asanas.

“I’m proud to say that at Maharishi Ayurveda Hospital, we’ve had the pleasure of serving some of our guests and patients for over 20 years. They come to us not only to address health issues but also to maintain their well-being. Ayurveda has the potential to create a disease-free society, and it’s our mission to help people understand and appreciate its benefits beyond just providing relief. With the launch of our new OPD, we aim to offer a unique and engaging way for people to learn about Ayurveda and its importance in their lives.” Mr. Lakshman Shrivastava, Director, Maharishi Ayurveda Hospital, said.

“At our hospital, we believe in leading by example. Every member of our staff practices Transcendental Meditation twice a day, which helps to create an environment of peace, coherence, and positivity. Our guests can feel the difference when they come here for their wellness needs.” added Shrivastava, highlighting the hospital’s holistic approach to healthcare.

The hospital has over 30 rooms with various categories, and it provides only pure, authentic, and consciousness-based Ayurveda treatment. Guests from over 100 countries visit the facility for wellness and treatments. The stays range from a 3-day taste of Ayurveda package to a 21-day all-inclusive Panchakarma package.

“As the Medical Superintendent of Maharishi Ayurveda Hospital, I strongly believe that every person who seeks our care deserves both expertise and empathy to heal. It is concerning to witness the growing number of chronic health issues resulting from changing lifestyles and diets. Our hospital aims to be the primary treatment provider for such ailments and create a meaningful impact on people’s lives.” explains Dr. Saurabh Sharma

Health is a precious gift that we often take for granted. However, with the rise of chronic health issues caused by changing lifestyles and diets, it’s more important than ever to prioritize our well-being. Seeking out healthcare options that align with our values and needs is crucial for achieving optimal health. From preventative care to innovative treatments, the healthcare industry offers a wide range of services to support our journey towards wellness. Let’s commit to taking care of ourselves, and to exploring the many paths to a healthy and fulfilling life.

