Maharudra Sahasrachandi Havanatika Mahayagna of 108 Kundis Held in the Presence of Environment Baba

September 28: On the occasion of Pawan Vaatri, Maharudra Sahasrachandi Havanatika Mahayagna of 108 Kundis is organized for the purification of the environment along with the worship of Maa Adhyashakti here in Surat. The Havanatika Mahayagna is due to be begun on 26th September with the Kalash Yatra, and it will be concluded on 4th October with Mahaprasadi and Bhandara at Ashirwad Estate at New City Light Road.

Talking about such a sacred offering to the goddess, Mahamandaleshwar Sri Sri 1008 Ananta Vibhushit Param Pujya Avadhoot Baba Arungiriji Maharaj said, “ Navratri is the pious occasion to worship Maa Adyashakiti. Today, Maharudra Sahasrachandi Havanatika Mahayagna of 108 Kundi is organized for the purification of the environment by beseeching the blessings of Maa Ambe, our Jagat Janani.

This Mahayagna aimed at the purification of the environment is going to be held in the presence of Mahamandaleshwar Sri Sri 1008 Ananta Vibhushit Param Pujya Avadhuta Baba Arungiri Maharaj, popularly known as Environment Baba’.

Various religious programmes are also to be organized along with the Mahayagna for the nine nights of Navratri.

