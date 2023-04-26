Mahaveer Jain praises Sooraj R Barjatya and cast of 'Uunchai' for film's success at Filmfare Awards

New Delhi [India], April 26 (/NewsReach): Rajshri Productions' latest film Uunchai, directed by Sooraj R Barjatya and featuring a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Ir, has been nominated for seven awards at the prestigious 68th edition of Filmfare Awards 2023. The nominations include Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor in the Lead Role (Male) - Amitabh Bachchan, Best Supporting Actor (Male) - Anupam Kher, Best Music Album - Amit Trivedi, Best Story - Sunil Gandhi, and Best Dialogue - Abhishek Dixit.

Upon reaching this significant milestone, fellow producer of Uunchai, Mahaveer Jain, shared valuable insights about the film's making. "We are all elated that Uunchai has received recognition from the prestigious Filmfare Awards. The creative fraternity holds these awards in high regard, and we are grateful for the love and appreciation we have received for the film," said Jain.

Jain also praised the film's director, Sooraj R Barjatya, for his unwavering belief in honest storytelling. "He expressed that Rajshri is a film company where work is worship, and that purity, simplicity, positivity, humty, and humbleness are reflected in every aspect of it. Sooraj R Barjatya is a legendary filmmaker who works like a student, with sincerity and openness throughout the entire process. He's beyond the limitations of race and competition. His value-based family entertainers serve as a shining example of his authentic creative persona."

Jain also expressed admiration for Amitabh Bachchan's incredible work at his age, stating that he is a paragon of passion and an inspiration for all of India. He further praised Anupam Kher for his gifted talent and the rest of the cast, including Danny, Boman, Neena, Sarika, and Parineeti, for their outstanding performances.

The film's music album, story, dialogues, and production were also praised by Jain, who congratulated the entire team for excelling in every department during the most challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While Uunchai received seven nominations, Jain extended his congratulations to all the other film nominees as well. "While only one film or person can receive the trophy, honestly everyone is a winner in their way," he said.

The 68th Filmfare Awards 2023 is scheduled to be orgzed on April 27th at BKC in Mumbai, where the winners will be announced. It is an exciting time for the film industry, and fans of Uunchai are eagerly waiting to see if the film will take home any of the prestigious awards it has been nominated for. Regardless of the outcome, the team behind Uunchai should be proud of their accomplishments and the recognition they have received for their hard work and dedication.

