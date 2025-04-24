Mahindra Holidays Launches a Transformative Skill Development and Livelihood Initiative

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24: Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited has joined hands with The Job Plus to roll out a transformative skill development and livelihood creation program across Mahindra communities and resorts nationwide. This initiative is strategically aligned to build a future-ready, inclusive workforce for the fast-growing hospitality sector.

The program will empower local youth with industry-relevant skills and provide direct employment in the hospitality sector. Aligned with the Mahindra Rise philosophy - 'Rise for a More Equal World', this program reflects the company's commitment of driving positive change in the lives of our communities.

Furthermore, this partnership strategically supports MHRIL's long-term vision of doubling its room capacity to 10,000 by FY30. The collaboration with The Job Plus will serve as a crucial enabler in creating employment opportunities and developing efficient and skilled workforce necessary to realize this significant expansion plan.

Tanvi Choksi, CHRO, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd, added, "This initiative goes beyond employment it is about inclusion, empowerment, and sustainable progress. By upskilling local talent, we are living our Rise philosophy: Only when we enable others to rise, will we rise. This partnership aligns with our vision of inclusive growth while ensuring service excellence at our resorts."

The initiative will be implemented by The Job Plus in collaboration with the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council under the Recruit, Train, and Deploy (RTD) model.

Natwar Nagar, Founder & CEO, The Job Plus, stated, "Mahindra Holidays' strong focus on community-driven growth aligns with The Job Plus' mission of industry-led skilling. This partnership will create structured career pathways in hospitality, ensuring local youth gain both skills and sustainable employment."

Divya Krishan, Vice President, The Job Plus, added, "Partnering with Mahindra Holidays allows us to scale industry-driven skilling where it matters mostat the heart of local communities. This is how we drive sustainable employment."

