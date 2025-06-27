Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 : Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., the makers of Bolero Pik-Up, launched its all-new Bolero MaXX Pik-Up HD 1.9 CNG at a price of Rs 11.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

This feature-packed pickup introduces the highest payload capacity of 1.85t, offering customers unmatched capability and choice.

Powered by a robust 2.5-litre turbocharged CNG engine, the Bolero MaXX Pik-Up HD 1.9 CNG delivers 61 kW and best-in-class torque of 220 Nm @ 1,200-2,200 rpm, ensuring exceptional performance even under demanding load conditions.

Designed specifically for long-distance operations, the vehicle boasts an impressive range of up to 400 km* on a single CNG fill, supported by its 180-litre tank capacity.

It is equipped with a 5-speed manual gearbox and power steering, enabling effortless drivability across urban and semi-urban environments.

Bolero MaXX Pik-Up HD 1.9 CNG stands out as Mahindra's first CNG pickup featuring cutting-edge connected technology powered by the advanced iMAXX telematics solution.

This innovative system delivers real-time vehicle insights, ensuring greater operational efficiency and smarter fleet management. Prioritising driver comfort, the pickup is equipped with air conditioning and heating systems for all-weather driving, as well as a height-adjustable driver seat for ergonomic support.

Furthermore, the D+2 seating configuration adds versatility, making it suitable for a wide range of multi-use applications.

With a spacious cargo bed measuring 3050 mm in length, the vehicle is built to handle sizable loads effortlessly.

The vehicle is further complemented by robust 16-inch tyres and durable leaf spring suspension on both front and rear axles, offering exceptional grip and stability across diverse terrains.

Mahindra has launched the Bolero MaXX Pik-Up HD 1.9 CNG, reinforcing its leadership in robustness, toughness, reliability, low maintenance cost, and high resale value.

This future-ready solution is specifically designed to address the evolving needs of India's transport and logistics ecosystem.

