Mahindra launches premium pack three variants for BE 6 and XEV 9e with affordable EMI options

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 : Mahindra & Mahindra has revealed the prices for the top-end Pack Three variants of its Electric Origin SUVs, BE 6 and XEV 9e, during its Unlimit India Tech Day event in Pune, Maharashtra on Tuesday.

The BE 6 Pack Three is priced at Rs26.9 lakh, while the XEV 9e Pack Three is available at Rs30.5 lakh. To make these premium electric vehicles more accessible, Mahindra has introduced the "Three for Me" finance program, allowing customers to own Pack Three models at EMIs starting at Rs39,224 for the BE 6 and Rs45,450 for the XEV 9e, similar to their respective Pack One variants.

Test drives will begin in phases across cities from January 14, and bookings for Pack Three variants will open on February 14. Deliveries are expected to commence in early March 2025, offering eager customers the chance to experience the high-tech luxury of these vehicles.

Pack Three variants feature a 79 kWh battery offering over 500 km of real-world range. Built on Mahindra's INGLO electric skateboard platform, the BE 6 accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 6.7 seconds, while the XEV 9e achieves the same in 6.8 seconds.

Both models support fast charging, reaching 20-80% in under 20 minutes with a 175 kW DC charger. These vehicles blend performance with practicality, appealing to customers seeking cutting-edge technology and sustainability.

The Pack Three variants come equipped with a suite of advanced features, including VisionX augmented reality heads-up display (AR-HUD), an infinity roof, customizable ambient lighting, and a Sonic Studio sound system by Harman Kardon.

They also include ADAS Level 2+ with enhanced safety systems, multi-drive modes for varied driving needs, and a driver monitoring system with fatigue detection.

To make premium EV ownership more attainable, Mahindra's "Three for Me" program offers an innovative financing option. Customers can pay a fixed EMI for six years, with a balloon payment at the end.

For BE 6 Pack Three, the EMI starts at Rs39,224/month, while the XEV 9e Pack Three begins at Rs45,450/month, ensuring affordability for tech-savvy buyers looking for premium vehicles.

Key dates for the rollout include preference submissions from January 7, test drives beginning January 14, and bookings opening on February 14, 2025. Deliveries are expected to start in early March 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor